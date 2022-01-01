Go
Halfmanns cake cottage

Full service bakery featuring homemade Pies, Cookies, Pastries, Cinnamon Rolls and Danish, plus wide variety of cakes. We specialize in custom designed cakes for all occasions especially weddings and biethday's

1 S Taylor St

1 S Taylor St

San Angelo TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
