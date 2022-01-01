Hammered Steel Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
412 Route 390
Popular Items
Location
412 Route 390
Tafton PA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Wake Zone Taproom
Come in and enjoy!
Wallenpaupack Brewing Company
Award-winning craft beer brewed on site and seasonal food menu.
The Greentown Grill
Great food; friendly atmosphere!
Drafts - Lake Ariel
Come in and enjoy!