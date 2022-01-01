Go
The PourHouse Neighborhood Bar & Grille

Our burgers are as crafty as our beers!

1014 PA-390

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fresh Mozzarella Moons$11.03
Mozzerlla Fried to a Golden Brown and Served with Marinara Sauce
Dozen Traditional Wings$13.79
Everyday Sauces Include: Buffalo, Mchale's, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Garlic Buffalo
Kids Chicken Fingers$8.82
Chicken Finger Basket$11.03
Served with your Choice of Dipping Sauce
Crunchy, Spicy Chicken Wrap$12.67
Tortilla Encrusted Chicken with Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, and Tomato with Blue Cheese Dressing
Western Burger$17.64
Our Crisp Onion Ringd are Featured with our Smokey BBQ Sauce on this Cheddar Burger fit for a Rodeo
PourHouse Pretzels$9.92
Three Baked Soft Pretzels with Cheese Dipping Sauce
Mac n Cheese Bites$8.82
Creamy Mac n Cheese Fried to a Golden Crisp Served with Marinara or Ranch
French Dip$16.54
Juicy, Slow Cooked Roast Beef Topped with Melted Provolone Cheese on a Crispy Garlic Roll Served wiht Au Jus for Dipping
Classic Burger$13.23
Just the Classic on a Bun. Add American, Swiss, Provolone, Cheddar, or Jack for $1
Location

MOUNTAINHOME PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
