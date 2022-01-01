Go
Toast

Hana Japan Inc.

Specializing in Teppanyaki since 1979!

235 University Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lobster Tail$48.95
Lobster tail is served with the shell for a beautiful presentation and finish.
Served with white rice, seasonal vegetables, Ginger sauce, and Mustard sauce.
House Salad$3.00
Chicken Gyoza Potstickers$7.95
New York Steak & Shrimp$31.95
Hana Japan’s famous upper choice certified Angus beef New York steak and delectable shrimp. Served with white rice, seasonal vegetables, Ginger sauce, and Mustard sauce.
New York Steak$27.95
Hana Japan’s famous upper choice certified Angus beef New York steak.
Served with white rice, seasonal vegetables, Ginger sauce, and Mustard sauce.
Sprite$2.25
See full menu

Location

235 University Avenue

Berkeley CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pollara

No reviews yet

Roman Style pizza, fritti, salads, antipasti, soup, dessert

ZUT! on fourth

No reviews yet

Zut! on Fourth specializes in regional Californian - Mediterranean dishes prepared with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The bar program features expertly hand-crafted classic cocktails and bottled cocktails. The wine list features small production grower/producer wineries from California and around the world. While our dining room remains closed, we are still offering the best of what we do to take home or enjoy on Fourth Street.

Sierra Nevada Torpedo Room

No reviews yet

Located in Berkeley, CA, The Torpedo Room offers great beers and a Café style menu.

Iyasare

No reviews yet

Inspired by the artisanal ingredients and simple, rustic flavors of his native Tohoku region, chef-owner Shotaro Kamio blends the obscure with the familiar for surprisingly extraordinary tastes.
Craft beer, wine, sake, and spirits. Seasonal, local farm-sourced ingredients. Comfortable, casual indoor and patio garden seating.
Iyasare ... be healed.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston