Harold's Chicken
Founded in 1950, Harold's Chicken continues to provide fresh made to order food!
BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN
6523 Hollywood Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6523 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Stout Burgers & Beers
At Stout, we aspire to serve the new-style burger: house-ground beef cooked medium rare, organic ground chicken, or a quinoa-based veggie option, dressed with a variety of homemade toppings such as caramelized onions cooked down to the sweetness of maple syrup, smoky rosemary bacon, zesty lemon basil aioli, and roasted tomatoes. It will be worth dropping in for a Stout burger and a craft beer.
EDEN
Come in and enjoy!
Escape Hotel Hollywood
Come in and enjoy!
Grandmaster Recorders
Come in and enjoy!