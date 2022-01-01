Go
Toast

Harold's Chicken

Founded in 1950, Harold's Chicken continues to provide fresh made to order food!

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN

6523 Hollywood Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (2976 reviews)

Popular Items

2perch & 3 Wings$20.25
Mozzarella Sticks$8.75
Pizza Puff$5.50
5 SHRIMP & 3 WINGS$22.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

6523 Hollywood Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stout Burgers & Beers

No reviews yet

At Stout, we aspire to serve the new-style burger: house-ground beef cooked medium rare, organic ground chicken, or a quinoa-based veggie option, dressed with a variety of homemade toppings such as caramelized onions cooked down to the sweetness of maple syrup, smoky rosemary bacon, zesty lemon basil aioli, and roasted tomatoes. It will be worth dropping in for a Stout burger and a craft beer.

EDEN

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Escape Hotel Hollywood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grandmaster Recorders

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston