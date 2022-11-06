Beetlehouse LA imageView gallery
Beetlehouse LA

7080 Hollywood Boulevard

#100

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Order Again

Champagne

Ace of Spades

$900.00

Dom Perignon Luminous

$1,000.00

Veuve Cliquot Yellow

$300.00

Moet Chandon

$500.00

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$450.00

Casamigos Reposado

$500.00

Clase Azul

$900.00

Don Julio 1942

$900.00

Cognac

Hennessy

$800.00

Hennessy X.O.

$900.00

Scotch & Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$400.00

Johnny Walker Black

$500.00

Vodka

Ciroc

$400.00

Grey Goose

$450.00

Small Beer Buckets (5)

Small Bucket (5)

$55.00

Big Beer Bucket (4)

Big Beer Bucket (4)

$75.00

Water

Still

$20.00

Sparkling

$20.00

Redbull

$55.00

Food

Nachos

$10.00

Fries

$10.00

Wings

$10.00

Drinks

Graveyard Skull

$55.00

Mango Margarita

$10.00

Mexican Old Fashion

$10.00

Shots

Jagermeister

$5.00

Jagermeister Cold Brew

$5.00

Teremana Blanco Tequila

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
During this time, Beetle House LA will be offering takeout & delivery character experience services, bringing some of our entertainment to your front door!

7080 Hollywood Boulevard, #100, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Beetlehouse LA image

