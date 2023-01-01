Go
A map showing the location of Harrison's Pub and GrillView gallery

Harrison's Pub and Grill

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3160 Pokegama Lake Trail

Lac du Flambeau, WI 54538

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

3160 Pokegama Lake Trail, Lac du Flambeau WI 54538

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Dam Bar
orange starNo Reviews
15601 State HWY 70 W Lac Du Flambeau, WI 54538
View restaurantnext
McGann’s Pub & WineBar - 5461 Park St
orange starNo Reviews
5461 Park St Boulder Junction, WI 54512
View restaurantnext
Headwaters Restaurant and Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
5675 County Road M Boulder Junction, WI 54512
View restaurantnext
Pickles Bar & Grill - 5507 County Y
orange starNo Reviews
5507 Cth Y Hazelhurst, WI 54531
View restaurantnext
Saint Germain Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
8000 Hwy 70E Saint Germain, WI 54558
View restaurantnext
The Thirsty Giraffe
orange star4.3 • 339
2200 County Road L Tomahawk, WI 54487
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Lac du Flambeau

Wausau

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Mohawk

No reviews yet

Duluth

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Harrison's Pub and Grill

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston