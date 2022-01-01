Go
Hearth Cafe Mansfield

990 US 287 N frontage rd suite 124

Popular Items

Hash$14.00
served with choice of meat, eggs, and toast on a bed of potatoes with carmelized onions, roasted red peppers, jack cheese, green onions, tomatoes, crème fraiche, everything seasoning and topped with house-made pickled jalapenos
2 Eggs Your Way$12.00
a combo plate, served with choice of eggs, choice of meat, choice of toast with one extra optional side
Pancake Combo$12.00
Served with your choice of pancake as well as 2 eggs your way and choice of meat on side
BYO Tacos$1.50
choice of flour or corn tortilla with all your favorite mix-ins
Kids Breakfast Croissant$7.00
breakfast croissant with fried egg with a choice meat and american cheese with side of apples or berries
Latte$3.50
Meats$4.00
Kids Pancakes$7.00
3 silver dollar pancakes of your choosing with a choice of meat with berries or apples
Smoked Salmon Toast$14.00
served on rye bread, topped cream cheese, smoked salmon, pickled red onion, capers and everything seasoning; comes on a bed of arugula and a balsamic drizzle
Side Pancake$3.00
any choice of single or double pancake with choice of filling
Location

Mansfield TX

Sunday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
