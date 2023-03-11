Restaurant header imageView gallery

King Crab Mansfield

review star

No reviews yet

620 US Hwy N Frontage Rd, Ste 100

Mansfield, TX 76063

Food

starters

Baked Cheesy Oysters

$12.00

Cajun Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

Crab Cakes

$12.00

Crab Rangoon

$6.00

Dungeness Seafood Combo

$35.00

Eggroll Appetizer

$7.00

Fried Okra

$4.00

Fried Oyster

$15.00

Fried Pickles

$4.00

Lobster Seafood Combo

$40.00

Mozerella Sticks

$6.00

Rocket Shrimp

$6.00

Seafood Dip

$14.00

Shakin' Bacon Oysters

$10.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00+

Wings

$8.00+

Triple Your Love

Triple Your Lovin #1

$68.00

Triple Your Lovin #2

$66.00

Triple Your Lovin #3

$34.00

Triple Your Lovin #4

$32.00

Triple Your Lovin #5

$29.00

Triple Your Lovin #6

$28.00

Triple Your Lovin #7

$27.00

Triple Your Lovin #8

$25.00

Triple Your Lovin #9

$20.00

Small Feast

$120.00

Large Feast

$160.00

Git Down n Dirty

King Crab

$60.00

Snow Crab

$25.00

Dungeness Crab

$20.00

(1) Lobster Tail

$22.00

Shrimp Head on

$14.00

Shrimp Headless

$16.00

Green Mussels

$14.00

Crawfish

$10.00

Sausage (1/2 lb)

$7.00

Sausage (1 lb)

$14.00

Soup & Salad

House Gumbo

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Hot Pot

$16.00

Fried

Seafood Basket

$13.00

Custom Basket

$15.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.00

Calamari Basket

$13.00

Shrimp Basket

$13.00

Catfish Basket

$13.00

Egg Roll Basket

$10.00

Fried Oyster Basket

$13.00

Grilled

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

Grilled Catfish

$20.00

Grilled Shrimp

$20.00

Grilled Lobster

$30.00

Rice & Pasta

Veggie Fried Rice

$9.00

Crawfish Fried Rice

$10.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$10.00

Combo Fried Rice

$12.00

Garlic Noodles

$13.00

House Pasta

$13.00

Cajun Seafood Alfredo

$20.00

Sides

(3) Potatoes

$2.50

7 Hushpuppies

$3.50

Boiled Eggs

$1.50

Cajun Fries

$4.00

Corn on the Cob

$1.50

Garlic Bread

$1.75

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

House Sauce 16oz

$4.00

Open Kitchen

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$3.00

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$7.00Out of stock

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Fried Ice Cream

$3.00

Lemon Cream Cake

$6.00

Happy Hour

Crawfish

$6.99

Snow Crab

$16.99

Raw Oyster

$0.99

1 raw oyster

Chicken Wing

$0.99

1 wing

Chicken Tender Basket

$6.99

Party Platters

Shrimp

$30.00

40 shrimp

Chicken Tender

$30.00

25 piece chicken tender

Chicken Wing

$30.00

20 wings

Catfish

$30.00

15 piece catfish

Beverages

Wine

GLS Bogle Cab

$8.00

GLS Josh Merlot

$10.00

GLS Castle Rpck

$10.00

BTL Bogle Cab

$20.00

BTL Josh Merlot

$20.00

BTL Castle Rpck

$20.00

GLS Cavit Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Chat St. MIch Reisling

$10.00

GLS Liberation

$10.00

GLS Honig Sauv

$10.00

GLS Castello Moscato

$8.00

BTL Cavit Pinot Grigio

$20.00

BTL Chat St. MIch Reisling

$20.00

BTL Liberation

$20.00

BTL Honig Sauv

$20.00

BTL Castello Moscato

$20.00

GLS Korbel

$8.00

BTL Korbel

$20.00

N/A Beverages

Soda

$3.50

Tea

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
With King Crab, we choose to serve our community by offering excellent quality seafood at an affordable price. Come in and enjoy!

620 US Hwy N Frontage Rd, Ste 100, Mansfield, TX 76063

