Heather's Coffee & Cafe

Hello, Heather's friends! During this time we are offering curbside pickup & carry-out orders Offered Tues-Sat 7am-3pm. Thank you for supporting our local, small business!

SANDWICHES

505 S Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (515 reviews)

Popular Items

Tam Bam$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Spinach, BBQ Sauce & Our Special Topping. Served on a Pretzel Roll
Breakfast Tortilla$11.00
Tortilla filled w/ eggs, cheddar cheese & your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
Nay Nay$10.00
Hot Roasted Turkey w/ Cream Cheese, Bacon, Avocado & Mayo. Served on a Pretzel Roll
Heathers Blend$3.00
1/2 Sammie 1/2 Salad$13.00
California Wrap$13.00
Roasted Turkey Breast, Crisp Bacon, Avocado, Spinach, Tomato & Ranch on a Herb Tortilla
Chicken Salad$10.00
Home Made w/ Lettuce, Tomato on Wheat Bread
BLT Chicken Wrap$12.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayo on Herb Tortilla
Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Your choice of plain bagel, everything bagel, wheat berry, marbled rye or pretzel bread. Bacon, sausage or ham. Muenster, swiss or cheddar cheese.
Ro's Rueben$12.00
Hot Roasted Turkey, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Thousand Island. Served on Rye Bread
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

505 S Main St

Springboro OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

