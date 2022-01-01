Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis

Go
Hell's Kitchen is a fiercely independent, employee-owned, award-winning restaurant located in the heart of downtown Minneapolis. Our cheeky underground lair features locally sourced and uniquely inspired American-style cooking plus a vibrant bar with local craft beers, affordable wines, and imaginative cocktails.

80 South 9th Street

Popular Items

Lemon Ricotta Hotcakes$14.95
These are the award-winners that put us on the map. Three melt-in-your-mouth hotcakes made with fresh lemon zest and ricotta cheese. You can get them with fresh berries and pure maple syrup, but try your first bite without the syrup!
Huevos Rancheros *$14.95
(GF available) A crisp flour tortilla layered with buttery hashbrowns, spicy black beans, soft-scrambled eggs, and a 3-cheese blend baked to a golden brown. Called "Huevos Rancheros of the Gods" by roadfood.com. Topped with hand-chopped salsa and sour cream.
The Hell's Chicken$13.50
The Hell's Chicken answers to no man. Chicken thigh marinated with buttermilk, herbs & spices, dredged in seasoned flour, and fried to perfection. Chipotle mayo and spicy quick pickled fixings included on the side. You know you want it, and you know you won't be disappointed.
Mahnomin Porridge$6.95
(GF available) Try a cup on the side! Native-harvested, hand-parched wild rice simmered with heavy cream, roasted hazelnuts, dried blueberries, sweetened cranberries, and pure maple syrup.
Caramel Roll$7.95
A warm, 1/2 pound, melt-in-your-mouth caramel roll topped with roasted, salted pecans and a rich, housemade caramel sauce.
Waiting to enjoy until you get home? Select "Don't Warm Up" and zap the roll in your microwave for 30 seconds for optimal freshness!
Juicy Lucifer$14.50
(GF available) Minneapolis is known as the birthplace of iconic melted cheese-in-themiddle burgers...dueling bars put them on the map, and we brought ‘em downtown so travelers could more easily try them. Our Black Angus patty will arrive with a hot molten center of cheese; to avoid an eruption, make sure to give it a minute to cool. Includes a side of housemade sweet & spicy red pepper jelly.
Fredo's Breakfast Burrito$13.95
Fredo's at it again. Two scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, shredded cheese, and fajita veggies, all wrapped in a 12" golden-wheat tortilla. Add your meat of choice, or keep it vegetarian! Comes with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Ultimate BLT$16.50
(GF available) Four slices of bacon, lettuce, and thick-cut tomatoes on toasted sourdough with mayo.
See full menu

Location

80 South 9th Street

Minneapolis MN

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

