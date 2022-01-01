Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
Hell's Kitchen is a fiercely independent, employee-owned, award-winning restaurant located in the heart of downtown Minneapolis. Our cheeky underground lair features locally sourced and uniquely inspired American-style cooking plus a vibrant bar with local craft beers, affordable wines, and imaginative cocktails.
80 South 9th Street
Location
80 South 9th Street
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
