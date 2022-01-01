Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis

(GF available) Minneapolis is known as the birthplace of iconic melted cheese-in-themiddle burgers...dueling bars put them on the map, and we brought ‘em downtown so travelers could more easily try them. Our Black Angus patty will arrive with a hot molten center of cheese; to avoid an eruption, make sure to give it a minute to cool. Includes a side of housemade sweet & spicy red pepper jelly.

