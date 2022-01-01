Hi-Ho Bar & Grill
Irish Pub & Grill Est. 1910
1817 Frederick Ave
Location
1817 Frederick Ave
saint Joseph MO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
RC's Lunch Car
Authentic Casual Cuisine
Mokaska Coffee
Thank you!
The Benton Club
Experience St. Joseph history while enjoying social gatherings from small intimate dinners to large business or personal events!
Longboards Wraps and Bowls
Best Wraps and Bowls, Hot or Cold! Hang Loose, Eat Longboards.