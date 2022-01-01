Go
Toast

Hidden Craft

Come in and enjoy!

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Seasonal Tart$8.00
Bratwurst Sausage (Special)$12.00
with side of cucumber salad, ranch dressing, onions, dill and Dijon mustard
Smoked Mac & Cheese$12.00
Large shells, smoked Gouda, Parmesan & Romana cheese, parsley, and garlic herb
breadcrumbs
One America Burger$15.00
Crisp butter lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, American cheese, house spread, on classic burger bun. Choose one side: Sidewinder Fries, Sweet Potatoes Fries, Brussels Sprouts or House Salad.
Fallback Item (DO NOT DELETE)
Braised Brisket Sandwich$15.00
Beef Brisket, pickles, melted Swiss cheese, house spread on ciabatta bun. PICK ONE SIDE: Sidewinder Fries, Sweet Potatoes Fries, Brussels Sprouts or House Salad.
Honey Lemon Glazed Salmon Quinoa Bowl$19.00
Honey lemon glazed salmon, organic quinoa, Brussels sprouts, carrots, red onions
Turkey BLT Sandwich$15.00
Turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, fresh tomato, lettuce, Chipotle aioli served with fries
Passion of the Kiwi
Dr. Billheimer's Magic Pilsner
See full menu

Location

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130

SAN DIEGO CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

43 Beach Hut Deli

No reviews yet

Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺

Underbelly Little Italy

No reviews yet

UnderBelly is our interpretation of a Japanese ramen-ya. Rooted in our local culture, which is reflected in the beer program, it ultimately serves as a tribute to a culture and food for which we have a deep appreciation and respect. This is a tribute to traditional Japanese ramen houses, specifically paying homage to the ramen gods of Tokyo.

Queenstown Public House

No reviews yet

Queenstown Public House is a New Zealand inspired restaurant located in San Diego's Little Italy neighborhood.

The Market by Buon Appetito

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston