Higher Ground Coffee Co.
Higher Ground Coffee Co. is a locally owned specialty coffee shop. Simply put, we are here to serve you...great coffee, great food, great people! This is what makes Higher Ground Coffee Co. "A Great Place To Be..."
147 Commons Drive
Popular Items
Location
147 Commons Drive
Martin TN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Grind Mac and Cheese Burger Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Sammie's
Sammies serves sandwiches, salads, pitas, and wraps. We also serve stuffed potatoes called "spuds" as well as mac and cheese, loaded potato salad, chips and other sides. We also have a different "Sammie" of the month every month which are usually something special and unusual!
Martin's Coffee and Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
Opera House Restaurant
A full service fine dining restaurant with an unique atmosphere located in a 19th century Opera House. Full Bar with a great selection of drinks. Private dining available.