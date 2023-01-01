Historic Palm Lounge - 757 E Elizabeth St
Open today 11:45 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:45 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:45 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:45 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:45 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:45 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:45 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:45 am - 3:59 am
Location
757 E Elizabeth St, Brownsville TX 78520
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pluton Brewing Co - 805 East Elizabeth Street
No Reviews
805 East Elizabeth Street Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurant
Chilmoli Mexican Steakhouse
No Reviews
1001 East Washington Street Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurant
Las Ramblas / Boqueron - Downtown Brownsville
No Reviews
1101 E. Washington Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Brownsville
Calacas Tacos & Beer - Brownsville
4.9 • 297
3340 Pablo Kisel Blvd Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurant
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0385 - Brownsville, TX
4.2 • 32
2451 Pablo Kisel Blvd Brownsville, TX 78526
View restaurant