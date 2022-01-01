Go
Toast

Dodici Pizza and Wine

Traditional Neapolitan brick oven pizza.
Order on our website dodicipizza.com! We will deliver or order through the Grubhub app. See you soon!

1200 East Adams

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Meat and Cheese Plate$17.00
Our family eats this way and we think you should too. A great conversation is better with great food. Enjoy, from our family to yours.
Maestro$15.00
Cheesiness, meets lemon and finishes with Panchetta. The Maestro is a demonstration of our love for cheese (Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Parmesan, Ricotta), Pancetta & lemon zest to help round the edges. Once a legend now a staple.
Mia Margherita$14.00
The Mia Margarita. Our staple pie. Fresh mozzarella, red sauce, basil. All pizzas are not created equal.
Carlitto$15.00
Meat lovers welcome. 1848 brisket, bacon, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, red sauce, finished with serrano crema. The stories are real, this pizza could change your life.
Arugula Salad$10.00
Our Arugula salad is a perfect blend of hearty greens, house made Apple Vinaigrette, Gorgonzola, local pecans, candied cranberries & apple. The perfect salad by itself or with a meal!
Sweet Sting$15.00
Sweet and heat combine to create the Sweet Sting. Spanish sausage, Mozzarella, finished with local smoked piquin honey (Glenn's Bay Bees). You have not lived until you've tried this masterpiece.
The Classico$15.00
The famous Classico. Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Parmesan, red sauce.
The Bravado$15.00
Our famous Bravado. Pepperoni, mozzarella, red sauce, basil and finished with serrano cream sauce. The pizza is almost as famous as it signature sauce.
Fun-Guy$15.00
Imagine an adventure of texture and taste, this is it. A hearty mix of varietal mushroom, kale, Manchego with Truffle oil. The crispy kale, cheesiness and mushrooms will transport you to another place. Enjoy.
Supreme Meat$15.00
NEVER SAY NEVER!
We swore we wouldn't do it but we did!
R. sauce Mozzarella Parm R. Onion Blk. Olive Sweet Peppers Mushrooms Pepperoni and Meatballs
The supreme is here, and we are embarrassed we didn't invite them sooner to the party. A classic created to transport you to the first time you enjoyed these flavors together.
See full menu

Location

1200 East Adams

Brownsville TX

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Terras Urban Mexican Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Kuyashii

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vermillion Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chelas and Drinks to Go

No reviews yet

Chelas and Drinks to Go is your one stop drive thru cocktail bar for spicy micheladas, clamatos, margaritas, daiquiris, mixed drinks, beer, boozy frappes, smirnoffs, shrimp trays, great food & more! ORDER ONLINE, CURBSIDE, PICKUP

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston