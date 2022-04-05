- Home
Dirty Al's Pelican Station DA2 Inc
No reviews yet
201 S. Garcia St
Port Isabel, TX 78578
Appetizers
Lupe's Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
Fresh boiled and peeled shrimp in lime juice with onions, cilantro, tomatoes, avocado, and cocktail sauce
Shrimp & Oyster Cocktail
Taby's Fish Ceviche
Prepared in lime juice with onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and peppers
Ethan's Crab Cakes
Two hand made crab cakes. Served over sauteed shrimp with a mild pico de gallo in a limon garlic butter sauce. Served with garlic bread
Shrimp Rockefeller
Shrimp topped with sautéed spinach, onions, garlic, and bacon in a three cheese cream sauce. Served with garlic bread
Oyster Rockefeller
Grilled oysters topped with sautéed spinach, onions, garlic, shrimp, and bacon in a three cheese cream sauce. Served with garlic bread
Texas-Style Cheese Fries
Bacon, cheese, jalapeños, and sour cream on seasoned fries.
Sauteed Crab Fingers
Half Dozen Wings
Flavors: Buffalo or Lemon Pepper
Dozen Wings
Flavors: Buffalo or Lemon Pepper
Fried Crab Fingers
Popcorn Shrimp
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Zucchini
Onion Rings
Fried Calamari
Jumbo Seafood Stuffed Jalapenos
Shrimp Stuffed Jalapenos
Fried Pickles
Fried Okra
Stuffed Crab
Fried Cheese Sticks
Grilled oysters 1\2 Dozen
1\2 Oyster Special
12 Oysters Special
Dirty Sampler
Pick three of your favorites
Layla's Shrimp Sauteed
Pachanga Shrimp
Fruit Tray
Veggie Tray
The Boiling Pot
Half Pound Cold Boiled Shrimp
Served with cocktail sauce and limes
Pound Cold Boiled Shrimp
Half Pound New Orleans Shrimp
Served in butter and Cajun spices.
Pound New Orleans Shrimp
Served in butter and Cajun spices.
Alaskan Snow Crab
Served with a salad or cup of soup.
King Crab
Surf & Turf
Lobster Tail
Boneless Ribeye
8oz Ribeye
Surf & Turf
8oz Ribeye with 3 Jumbo Gulf Fried Shrimp. Served with broccoli and garlic mashed potatoes
Boneless Ribeye and Shrimp Kabob
8oz Ribeye with Shrimp Kabob
Boneless Ribeye and Lobster Tail
8oz Ribeye and Lobster Tail
Cowboy Joe
A 8 oz Ribeye topped with shrimp, spinach, mushrooms, and a three cheese cream sauce
Burgers & More
Hamburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Blackened Cheeseburger
Fish Po'Boy
Shrimp Po'Boy
Chicken Po'Boy
California Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with fresh guacamole, bacon, Ham, bacon, and turkey with and Monterey Jack cheese. Swiss and American cheese, Served on your choice of Texas lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toast or whole grain bread.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken tenders dipped in hot wing sauce and topped with Swiss cheese. Served on Texas toast with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, and a side of blue cheese dressing.
Philly Cheesesteak
Ribeye, grilled onions, sautéed mushrooms, bell peppers, and tomatoes, and chipotle sauce. Topped with Monterey Jack cheese
Club Sandwich
Ham, Bacon, and Turkey with Swiss and American Cheese lettuce, tomato, and mayo on whole wheat toast.
Shrimp Avocado Sandwich
Blackened shrimp mixed with mild pico de gallo, avocado and Texas Toast.
Oyster Poboy
Mushroom Cheeseburger
Combo Po Boy
Soups & Salads
Cup - Shrimp Bisque
Bowl - Shrimp Bisque
Bread Bowl - Shrimp Bisque
Soup & Salad
Cup Lobster Bisque
Bowl - Lobster Bisque
Bread Bowl - Lobster Bisque
Dinner Salad
Cup - New England Clam Chowder
Bowl - New England Clam Chowder
Bread Bowl - New England Clam Chowder
Fried Shrimp Salad
Fried Fish Salad
Salmon Ceaser Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad
Blackened Fish Caesar Salad
Blackened Shrimp Caesar Salad
Mediterranean Salad
Red wine olives, capers, red & green onions, boiled shrimp, feta cheese, green bell peppers, lemon juice, tomatoes, cucumbers, and spring mix greens.
Club 1\2 With Soup
Boiled Shrimp Salad
Cobb Salad
Seafood Soup Cup
Seafood Soup Bowl
Seafood Soup Bread Bowl
Pasta
Blackened Shrimp Alfredo
Blackened Chicken Alfredo
Blackened Chicken Marinara
Fish Piccata
Pan-seared fish and shrimp served over penne pasta with artichoke hearts, spinach, tomatoes, and a touch of capers in a lemon garlic butter sauce with fresh garlic bread
Blackened Shrimp Marinara
Layla Shrimp Alfredo
Pasta Primavera Chicken
Pasta Primavera Shrimp
Fried Seafood Platters
Medium Fried Shrimp Platter
Medium Fried Fish Platter
Medium Fried Oysters Platter
Medium Fried Scallops Platter
Medium Shrimp & Fish Platter
Medium Fried Oysters and Fish Platter
Medium Scallops & Shrimp Platter
Medium Fried Oysters & Shrimp Platter
Large Fried Shrimp Platter
Large Fried Fish Platter
Large Fried Oysters Platter
Large Fried Scallops Platter
Large Shrimp & Fish Platter
Large Fried Oysters & Shrimp Platter
Large Scallops & Shrimp Platter
Large Fried Oysters and Fish Platter
Chicken Tenders Platter
Pelican Combo Platter
Shrimp, fish, oysters
1lb Fish Throats Platter
(When in season)
1lb Fish Ribs Platter
(When in season)
Sub Snapper
Sub Flounder
Sub Black Drum
Signature Dishes
Red Snapper Rockefeller
A fresh red snapper fillet blackened and topped with spinach, bacon, and shrimp in a three cheese cream sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli.
The Kings Stuffed Flounder
A whole 1 1/2 lb flounder butterflied, de-boned, and stuffed with seafood stuffing. Topped with mushrooms in a cream sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli.
Grilled Mahi Mahi Ixtapa
Grilled mahi topped with shrimp, mild pico de gallo, and fresh avocado in a lime garlic butter sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and boccoli
Bourbon Glazed Salmon
Grilled salmon glazed with Ethan's bourbon sauce, served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli.
Coconut Shrimp
Served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli
Blackened Red Snapper Fillet
A fresh red snapper fillet blackened and served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli.
Blackened Red Fish Fillet
Blackened Flounder Fillet
Whole Red Snapper
Red snapper cooked to your preference: blackened, grilled, fried, or oven-baked. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli.
Whole Flounder
Flounder cooked to your preference: blackened, grilled, fried, or oven-baked. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli.
Black Drum Rockefeller
Blackened Drum Fillet
A fresh black drum fillet blackened and served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli
Black Flounder Rockefeller
Grilled Mahi Mahi
Peanut Butter Shrimp
Local Favorites
The Almondy
A blackened fish fillet topped with grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and garlic. Served with rice.
The Mussette
A blackened fish fillet topped with shrimp, mushrooms, a crab cake, and a three cheese cream sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and green beans
The Whiskey Bay
A blackened fish fillet, shrimp, spinach, mushrooms, and sausage topped with a three cheese cream sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and green beans.
The Veracruz
A blackened fish fillet topped with grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and garlic. Served with rice.
The Islander
A blackened fish fillet topped with cheddar and jack cheese, spinach, and mushrooms. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and topped with a mild chipotle sauce
Shrimp Kabob
Served on a bed of rice
Cook Catch
$5 Sauce
$10 Sauce
Fish Special
Chicken Fried Chicken
Chef Feature 1
Chef Feature 2
Chef Feature 3
Mojo De Ajo Plate
Mexican
Blackened Fish Tacos
With lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce. Served with french fries
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, cheddar, and Jack cheese served with lettuce, and pico de gallo
Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled shrimp, cheddar, and Jack cheese served with lettuce, and pico de gallo
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
With lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce. Served with french fries
Seafood Chalupas
Sauteed shrimp and fish, pico de gallo, and lettuce on crispy tostadas topped with our chipotle cream sauce
Botanas
Kids Menu
Sides
French Fries
Cole Slaw
Rice
Green Beans
Garlic Mashed Potatos
Broccoli with Sauce
Broccoli
Avocado
1\2 Loaf
Corn Bread
Sub Onion Rings
Sub Salad
Open Food
Chiles Toreados
Loaf Of Bread
Pico De Gallo
Cheese
Bacon
Jalapenos
Sour Cream
Calamari Sauce
Chips And Pico
Ala Cart Coconut Shrimp
Ala Cart Fish
Ala Cart Scallops
Ala Cart Shrimp
Ala Cart Lobster Tail
Ala Cart Oysters
Extra Sauces
Chips And Guacamole
Guacamole
Ala Cart Chicken
Cup Of Sauce
Bowl Of Sauce
Flour Tortilla
Corn Tortillas
10 Tortillas Pack
Extra Limes
Veggies
Ala Cart Coconut Shrimp
Chips And Salsa
Chips
Salsa/ Chips
Desserts
Beers
Bud Light
Miller Lite
Coors Light
Shiner Bock
Michelob Ultra
O'Douls
XX Lager
Corona
Heineken
Budweiser
Modelo Especial
Modelo Negro
Pacifico
Bud Light Lime
Michelob Ultra Gold
Stella
XX Lager Pony
Michelada
Tecate Alta
No Make
Beer Rita
Dressed
Trechas
Topo Sltz
White Claw
Indio
Estrella Jalisco Bottel
Estrella Can
Stella Draft
Ultra Draft
Bud Light Draft
Crawfords Draft
Dos Xx Draft
Alaskan Amber
Party Draft
House Wines
White Wines
Mesina Hof Moscato GLS
Sutter Home Moscato BTL
Decoy by Duckhorn Chardonnay GLS
Decoy by Duckhorn Chardonnay BTL
Decoy by Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc GLS
Decoy by Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Robert Mondavi's Woodbridge White Zinfandel GLS
Robert Mondavi's Woodbridge White Zinfandel BTL
Chapagne Bottle
Red Wines
Cocktails
Adois Mother F
Bahama Mama
Bloody Mary
Fireball
Appletini
Bay Breeze
Blue Hawaiian
Tequila Sunrise
Amaretto Di Soranno
Black Russian
Colorado Bulldog
Pina Colada
Long Island Iced Tea
Mudslide
Manhattan
Flirtini
Frozen Margarita
Strawberry Daiquiri
Mango Margarita
Marg Rocks
Turbo Pina Colada
Virgin Drinks
Strawberry Marg
Irish Coffee
Miami Vice
Pelican Coffee
Oyster Shot
Well Drinks
Hurricane
Mai Tai
Mango Chamoy Margarita
Old Fashion
White Russian
Sex On The Beach
Tom Collins
Moscow Mule
Sea Breeze
Mojito
Party Liquor
Pain Killer
Screwdriver
Tuaca
Peach Margarita
Red Head Pina Colada
Kahlua
Frangelico
Bailey's
Cape Cod
Jagerbomb
Strawberry Mojito
Cosmo
Mexican Candy
Red Snapper
Washington Apple
Pina Colada
Pink Colada
Vegas Bomb
Top Shelf Mix Drink
Soft Drinks
Soda
Tea
Water
Lemonade
Starbucks Sm
Juice
Bottle Water
Coffee
Starbucks Lg
Gatorade
Nesquick
Redbulls
Mexican Pepsi
Pepsi Can
Topo Chico
Empl Topo
Diet Pepsi
Pepsi
Siera Mist
Dr Pepper
Raspberry Tea
Empl Gatorade
Empl Red Bull
EMP Bottle Water
Milk
Perrier
Tonic
Mex. Coke
Apple Soda
Crush
Can Coke
Kids Drinks
Emp Mex Coke
Soda Drinks
Joya Punch
Diet Pepsi Can
Emp Can
Sidral Mundet
12oz Red Bull
12oz Empl Red Bull
Happy Hour
Mango Chamoy Dirty Als
Pain Killer Dirty Als
Dirty Als Drink
Monday Marg
HH Strawberry Marg
HH Mango Marg
HH Peach Marg
HH Marg
HH Merlot
HH Cab
HH Pinot Grigio
HH Chard
HH White Zin
HH Draft
HH Wells
HH Bahama Mama
HH Blue Hawiian
HH Mimosa
HH Rum Punch
HH Long I Tea
HH Bloodmary
HH Bay Breeze
Cape Cod
HH Stoli Mary
Tropical Melon
Cucumber Margarita
By The Bay
Sangria
Mercy's
Halloween Brew
Vodkas
Rum
Tequilas
Scotch
Bourbon
Martini
Bombay Martini
Beefeater Martini
Tangueray Martini
Gery Goose Martini
Titos Martini
Absoulet Martini
Cosmo Martini
Flirttini
Martini SP
Kettle One Martini
Blue Sapphire
Cucumber Martini
Chocolate Martini
Vampire Martini
Stoli Martini
Mexican Martini
Lemon Drop
Well Drinks
Retail
Chef's Coats
Chef's Hats
T-Shirt Premium
T-Shirt Small
T-Shirt Medium
T-Shirt Large
T-Shirt XL
T-Shirt XXL
T-Shirt XXXL
T-Shirt XXXXL
Face Mask
Yeti Cup
Bistro Apron
Cap
Shrimpdevainer
10 Lb. Ice
20 Lb. Ice
Emp T Shirts
Tumbler ( Employee)
Koozie
Hoodies
Employee Hoodies
Busser Apron
Dirty Als Bag
Tumbler
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
201 S. Garcia St, Port Isabel, TX 78578