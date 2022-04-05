Dirty Al's Pelican Station imageView gallery
Seafood
Salad

Dirty Al's Pelican Station DA2 Inc

review star

No reviews yet

201 S. Garcia St

Port Isabel, TX 78578

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Cheeseburger
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Fried Mushrooms

Appetizers

Lupe's Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$15.99

Fresh boiled and peeled shrimp in lime juice with onions, cilantro, tomatoes, avocado, and cocktail sauce

Shrimp & Oyster Cocktail

$16.99

Taby's Fish Ceviche

$13.99

Prepared in lime juice with onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and peppers

Ethan's Crab Cakes

$17.99

Two hand made crab cakes. Served over sauteed shrimp with a mild pico de gallo in a limon garlic butter sauce. Served with garlic bread

Shrimp Rockefeller

$16.99

Shrimp topped with sautéed spinach, onions, garlic, and bacon in a three cheese cream sauce. Served with garlic bread

Oyster Rockefeller

$15.99

Grilled oysters topped with sautéed spinach, onions, garlic, shrimp, and bacon in a three cheese cream sauce. Served with garlic bread

Texas-Style Cheese Fries

$6.99

Bacon, cheese, jalapeños, and sour cream on seasoned fries.

Sauteed Crab Fingers

$22.99

Half Dozen Wings

$8.99

Flavors: Buffalo or Lemon Pepper

Dozen Wings

$14.99

Flavors: Buffalo or Lemon Pepper

Fried Crab Fingers

$22.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$8.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Fried Zucchini

$6.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Fried Calamari

$10.99

Jumbo Seafood Stuffed Jalapenos

$8.99

Shrimp Stuffed Jalapenos

$8.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Fried Okra

$6.99

Stuffed Crab

$7.99

Fried Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Grilled oysters 1\2 Dozen

$14.99

1\2 Oyster Special

$4.74Out of stock

12 Oysters Special

$9.48Out of stock

Dirty Sampler

$17.99

Pick three of your favorites

Layla's Shrimp Sauteed

$8.99

Pachanga Shrimp

$8.99

Fruit Tray

$75.00

Veggie Tray

$65.00

The Boiling Pot

Half Pound Cold Boiled Shrimp

$12.99

Served with cocktail sauce and limes

Pound Cold Boiled Shrimp

$22.99

Half Pound New Orleans Shrimp

$12.99

Served in butter and Cajun spices.

Pound New Orleans Shrimp

$22.99

Served in butter and Cajun spices.

Alaskan Snow Crab

$44.99

Served with a salad or cup of soup.

King Crab

$75.00Out of stock

Surf & Turf

Lobster Tail

$29.99

Boneless Ribeye

$27.99

8oz Ribeye

Surf & Turf

$30.99

8oz Ribeye with 3 Jumbo Gulf Fried Shrimp. Served with broccoli and garlic mashed potatoes

Boneless Ribeye and Shrimp Kabob

$39.99

8oz Ribeye with Shrimp Kabob

Boneless Ribeye and Lobster Tail

$49.99

8oz Ribeye and Lobster Tail

Cowboy Joe

$34.99

A 8 oz Ribeye topped with shrimp, spinach, mushrooms, and a three cheese cream sauce

Burgers & More

Hamburger

$10.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Blackened Cheeseburger

$11.99

Fish Po'Boy

$13.99

Shrimp Po'Boy

$14.99

Chicken Po'Boy

$12.99

California Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with fresh guacamole, bacon, Ham, bacon, and turkey with and Monterey Jack cheese. Swiss and American cheese, Served on your choice of Texas lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toast or whole grain bread.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Fried chicken tenders dipped in hot wing sauce and topped with Swiss cheese. Served on Texas toast with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, and a side of blue cheese dressing.

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.99

Ribeye, grilled onions, sautéed mushrooms, bell peppers, and tomatoes, and chipotle sauce. Topped with Monterey Jack cheese

Club Sandwich

$9.99

Ham, Bacon, and Turkey with Swiss and American Cheese lettuce, tomato, and mayo on whole wheat toast.

Shrimp Avocado Sandwich

$15.99

Blackened shrimp mixed with mild pico de gallo, avocado and Texas Toast.

Oyster Poboy

$14.99

Mushroom Cheeseburger

$12.99

Combo Po Boy

$14.99

Soups & Salads

Cup - Shrimp Bisque

$4.99

Bowl - Shrimp Bisque

$6.99

Bread Bowl - Shrimp Bisque

$8.99

Soup & Salad

$11.25

Cup Lobster Bisque

$6.99

Bowl - Lobster Bisque

$12.99

Bread Bowl - Lobster Bisque

$14.99

Dinner Salad

$5.99

Cup - New England Clam Chowder

$4.99

Bowl - New England Clam Chowder

$6.99

Bread Bowl - New England Clam Chowder

$8.99

Fried Shrimp Salad

$15.99

Fried Fish Salad

$14.99

Salmon Ceaser Salad

$17.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.29

Blackened Fish Caesar Salad

$14.99

Blackened Shrimp Caesar Salad

$15.99

Mediterranean Salad

$19.99Out of stock

Red wine olives, capers, red & green onions, boiled shrimp, feta cheese, green bell peppers, lemon juice, tomatoes, cucumbers, and spring mix greens.

Club 1\2 With Soup

$10.99

Boiled Shrimp Salad

$15.99

Cobb Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Seafood Soup Cup

$4.99

Seafood Soup Bowl

$6.99

Seafood Soup Bread Bowl

$8.99Out of stock

Pasta

Blackened Shrimp Alfredo

$16.99

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$15.25

Blackened Chicken Marinara

$15.25

Fish Piccata

$17.99

Pan-seared fish and shrimp served over penne pasta with artichoke hearts, spinach, tomatoes, and a touch of capers in a lemon garlic butter sauce with fresh garlic bread

Blackened Shrimp Marinara

$16.99

Layla Shrimp Alfredo

$16.99Out of stock

Pasta Primavera Chicken

$15.99

Pasta Primavera Shrimp

$18.99

Fried Seafood Platters

Medium Fried Shrimp Platter

$14.25

Medium Fried Fish Platter

$14.25

Medium Fried Oysters Platter

$14.25

Medium Fried Scallops Platter

$17.25

Medium Shrimp & Fish Platter

$14.25

Medium Fried Oysters and Fish Platter

$14.25

Medium Scallops & Shrimp Platter

$16.25

Medium Fried Oysters & Shrimp Platter

$14.25

Large Fried Shrimp Platter

$16.25

Large Fried Fish Platter

$16.25

Large Fried Oysters Platter

$16.25

Large Fried Scallops Platter

$19.25

Large Shrimp & Fish Platter

$16.25

Large Fried Oysters & Shrimp Platter

$16.25

Large Scallops & Shrimp Platter

$18.25

Large Fried Oysters and Fish Platter

$16.25

Chicken Tenders Platter

$14.25

Pelican Combo Platter

$18.25

Shrimp, fish, oysters

1lb Fish Throats Platter

$6.99

(When in season)

1lb Fish Ribs Platter

$6.99

(When in season)

Sub Snapper

$10.00

Sub Flounder

$7.00

Sub Black Drum

$7.00

Signature Dishes

Red Snapper Rockefeller

$29.99

A fresh red snapper fillet blackened and topped with spinach, bacon, and shrimp in a three cheese cream sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli.

The Kings Stuffed Flounder

$29.99

A whole 1 1/2 lb flounder butterflied, de-boned, and stuffed with seafood stuffing. Topped with mushrooms in a cream sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli.

Grilled Mahi Mahi Ixtapa

$26.99

Grilled mahi topped with shrimp, mild pico de gallo, and fresh avocado in a lime garlic butter sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and boccoli

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$21.99

Grilled salmon glazed with Ethan's bourbon sauce, served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli.

Coconut Shrimp

$21.99

Served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli

Blackened Red Snapper Fillet

$23.99

A fresh red snapper fillet blackened and served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli.

Blackened Red Fish Fillet

$18.99

Blackened Flounder Fillet

$20.99

Whole Red Snapper

$22.50

Red snapper cooked to your preference: blackened, grilled, fried, or oven-baked. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli.

Whole Flounder

$20.99

Flounder cooked to your preference: blackened, grilled, fried, or oven-baked. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli.

Black Drum Rockefeller

$21.99Out of stock

Blackened Drum Fillet

$18.99

A fresh black drum fillet blackened and served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli

Black Flounder Rockefeller

$27.99

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$19.99

Peanut Butter Shrimp

$19.99Out of stock

Local Favorites

The Almondy

$18.99

A blackened fish fillet topped with grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and garlic. Served with rice.

The Mussette

$21.99

A blackened fish fillet topped with shrimp, mushrooms, a crab cake, and a three cheese cream sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and green beans

The Whiskey Bay

$21.99

A blackened fish fillet, shrimp, spinach, mushrooms, and sausage topped with a three cheese cream sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and green beans.

The Veracruz

$15.99

A blackened fish fillet topped with grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and garlic. Served with rice.

The Islander

$16.99

A blackened fish fillet topped with cheddar and jack cheese, spinach, and mushrooms. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and topped with a mild chipotle sauce

Shrimp Kabob

$26.99

Served on a bed of rice

Cook Catch

$10.00

$5 Sauce

$5.00

$10 Sauce

$10.00

Fish Special

$9.24

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.99

Chef Feature 1

$19.99

Chef Feature 2

$28.99

Chef Feature 3

$32.99Out of stock

Mojo De Ajo Plate

$15.99

Mexican

Blackened Fish Tacos

$13.99

With lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce. Served with french fries

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Grilled chicken, cheddar, and Jack cheese served with lettuce, and pico de gallo

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.99

Grilled shrimp, cheddar, and Jack cheese served with lettuce, and pico de gallo

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$15.99

With lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce. Served with french fries

Seafood Chalupas

$12.99

Sauteed shrimp and fish, pico de gallo, and lettuce on crispy tostadas topped with our chipotle cream sauce

Botanas

ll botanas feed 2-4 people. Served with fries. Add onion rings for $5. Substitute blackened for $5.

Classic Botana

$56.25

All Shrimp Botana

$56.25

Shrimp, Fish, & Oyster Botana

$56.25

Shrimp & Oyster Botana

$56.25

Shrimp & Fish Botana

$56.25

1/2 Botana

$31.25

Kids Menu

B.B. Burgers

$7.99

Corn Dog

$5.99

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Alfredo

$5.99

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$7.99

Kids Shrimp Alfredo

$8.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.99

Kids Fried Fish

$7.99

Kids Fried Shrimp

$8.99

Kids Marinara

$5.99

1\2 club Sandwch

$7.99

Hot Dog

$7.99

Sides

French Fries

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50Out of stock

Rice

$3.50

Green Beans

$3.50

Garlic Mashed Potatos

$3.50

Broccoli with Sauce

$4.50

Broccoli

$3.50

Avocado

$2.00

1\2 Loaf

$1.75

Corn Bread

$2.00

Sub Onion Rings

$3.50

Sub Salad

$3.50

Open Food

Chiles Toreados

$1.50

Loaf Of Bread

$3.50

Pico De Gallo

$0.85

Cheese

$0.85

Bacon

$0.99

Jalapenos

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.50

Calamari Sauce

$0.50

Chips And Pico

$5.00

Ala Cart Coconut Shrimp

$4.00

Ala Cart Fish

$2.00

Ala Cart Scallops

$3.00

Ala Cart Shrimp

$2.00

Ala Cart Lobster Tail

$25.99

Ala Cart Oysters

$2.00

Extra Sauces

$0.50

Chips And Guacamole

$6.99

Guacamole

$5.99

Ala Cart Chicken

$2.00

Cup Of Sauce

$5.00

Bowl Of Sauce

$10.00

Flour Tortilla

$1.50

Corn Tortillas

$1.50

10 Tortillas Pack

$3.50

Extra Limes

$1.00

Veggies

$3.50

Ala Cart Coconut Shrimp

$3.00

Chips And Salsa

$3.50

Chips

$3.00

Salsa/ Chips

$3.50

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

Fudge Brownie

$7.99

Cheesecake

$7.99

Banna Pudding

$8.99Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$7.99

Icecream

$2.50

Fruit Tray

$75.00

WHole Pie

$75.00

Beers

Bud Light

$4.25

Miller Lite

$4.25

Coors Light

$4.25

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

O'Douls

$3.25

XX Lager

$5.25

Corona

$5.25

Heineken

$5.25

Budweiser

$4.25

Modelo Especial

$5.25

Modelo Negro

$5.25

Pacifico

$5.25

Bud Light Lime

$5.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra Gold

$5.25

Stella

$5.25

XX Lager Pony

$2.75

Michelada

$3.50

Tecate Alta

$4.25

No Make

Beer Rita

$10.25

Dressed

Trechas

Topo Sltz

$3.75Out of stock

White Claw

$3.50

Indio

$5.25

Estrella Jalisco Bottel

$3.00

Estrella Can

$3.00

Stella Draft

$3.50

Ultra Draft

$3.25Out of stock

Bud Light Draft

$3.00

Crawfords Draft

$3.00Out of stock

Dos Xx Draft

$3.50Out of stock

Alaskan Amber

$3.50

Party Draft

$175.00

House Wines

House Chardonnay GLS

$6.00

House White Zinfandel GLS

$6.00

House Pinot Grigio GLS

$6.00

House Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$6.00

House Merlot GLS

$6.00

HH Wine

$4.00

Champagne

$5.00

White Wines

Mesina Hof Moscato GLS

$7.00

Sutter Home Moscato BTL

$22.00

Decoy by Duckhorn Chardonnay GLS

$8.00

Decoy by Duckhorn Chardonnay BTL

$28.00

Decoy by Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$8.00

Decoy by Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$28.00

Robert Mondavi's Woodbridge White Zinfandel GLS

$7.00

Robert Mondavi's Woodbridge White Zinfandel BTL

$18.00

Chapagne Bottle

$20.00

Red Wines

Becker Cabernet GLS

$8.00

Becker Cabernet BTL

$24.00

Decoy by Duckhorn Pinot Noir GLS

$9.00

Decoy by Duckhorn Pinot Noir BTL

$34.00

Corking Fee

$15.00

Cocktails

Adois Mother F

$10.00

Bahama Mama

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Appletini

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Blue Hawaiian

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Amaretto Di Soranno

$7.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Colorado Bulldog

$9.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Flirtini

$10.00

Frozen Margarita

$10.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$10.00

Mango Margarita

$10.00

Marg Rocks

$9.00

Turbo Pina Colada

$12.00

Virgin Drinks

$6.00

Strawberry Marg

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$6.50

Miami Vice

$12.00

Pelican Coffee

$6.00

Oyster Shot

$4.00

Well Drinks

$4.50

Hurricane

$12.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Mango Chamoy Margarita

$12.00

Old Fashion

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Sex On The Beach

$9.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Mojito

$8.00

Party Liquor

$1,000.00Out of stock

Pain Killer

$12.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Tuaca

$6.00

Peach Margarita

$10.00

Red Head Pina Colada

$10.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Bailey's

$6.00

Cape Cod

$6.00

Jagerbomb

$8.00

Strawberry Mojito

$8.00

Cosmo

$9.00

Mexican Candy

$7.00

Red Snapper

$9.00

Washington Apple

$9.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Pink Colada

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Top Shelf Mix Drink

$15.00

Soft Drinks

Soda

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Water

Lemonade

$3.00

Starbucks Sm

$2.25

Juice

$2.75

Bottle Water

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Starbucks Lg

$3.50

Gatorade

$2.00

Nesquick

$3.00

Redbulls

$3.00

Mexican Pepsi

$2.50

Pepsi Can

$2.00

Topo Chico

$2.50

Empl Topo

$1.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Siera Mist

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Empl Gatorade

$1.00

Empl Red Bull

$2.00

EMP Bottle Water

$1.00

Milk

$3.00

Perrier

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Mex. Coke

$3.75

Apple Soda

$2.50

Crush

$2.50

Can Coke

$2.00

Kids Drinks

$2.00Out of stock

Emp Mex Coke

$2.00

Soda Drinks

$3.00Out of stock

Joya Punch

$3.75Out of stock

Diet Pepsi Can

$3.00

Emp Can

$1.00

Sidral Mundet

$3.75

12oz Red Bull

$4.00

12oz Empl Red Bull

$3.00

Happy Hour

Mango Chamoy Dirty Als

$12.00

Pain Killer Dirty Als

$12.00

Dirty Als Drink

$12.00

Monday Marg

$3.00

HH Strawberry Marg

$9.00

HH Mango Marg

$8.00

HH Peach Marg

$8.00

HH Marg

$8.00

HH Merlot

$4.00

HH Cab

$4.00

HH Pinot Grigio

$4.00

HH Chard

$4.00

HH White Zin

$4.00

HH Draft

$2.00

HH Wells

$3.00

HH Bahama Mama

$9.00

HH Blue Hawiian

$10.00

HH Mimosa

$3.00

HH Rum Punch

$10.00

HH Long I Tea

$10.00

HH Bloodmary

$6.00

HH Bay Breeze

$8.00

Cape Cod

$5.00

HH Stoli Mary

$7.00

Tropical Melon

$7.00

Cucumber Margarita

$9.00

By The Bay

$5.00

Sangria

$5.00

Mercy's

$5.00

Halloween Brew

$5.00

Vodkas

Absolut

$8.00

Stoli

$8.00

Kettle one

$9.00

Grey goose

$9.00

Tito’s

$9.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Well Vodka

$4.50

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Salty Dog

$4.50

Grey Hound

$4.50

Stoli Dog

$6.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$7.50

Rum

Flor De Cana

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Bacardi Anejo

$8.00

Capitan Morgan

$8.00

Myers Rum

$7.00

151

$7.00

Well Rum

$4.50

Cuba Libre

$5.00

Bayou Spiced Rum

$8.00

Tequilas

Patron silver

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00

Don Julio reposado

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$10.00

Cuervo Gold

$7.00

1800 Reposado

$8.00

Hornitos Reposado

$8.00

Top Shelf Margaritas

$12.00

Well Tequila

$4.50

Coralejo

$10.00

Party Rita

$40.00

Party 4

$3.70

Party 5

$4.62

Party 8

$7.39

Scotch

Dewars

$7.00

Buchanan's

$8.00

Chivas

$8.00

Johnny Walker Red

$8.00

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00

Johnny Walker Gold

$12.00

Glenlivet

$9.00

Well Scotch

$4.50

Bourbon

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

VO

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Well Bourbon

$4.50

Jameson

$8.00

Windsor

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Beefeaters

$9.00

Well Gin

$4.50

Martini

Bombay Martini

$10.00

Beefeater Martini

$10.00

Tangueray Martini

$10.00

Gery Goose Martini

$12.00

Titos Martini

$11.00

Absoulet Martini

$10.00

Cosmo Martini

$12.00

Flirttini

$10.00

Martini SP

$8.00

Kettle One Martini

$11.00

Blue Sapphire

$11.00

Cucumber Martini

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$11.00

Vampire Martini

$12.00

Stoli Martini

$9.00

Mexican Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Well Drinks

Well Vodka

$4.50

Well Bourbon

$4.50

Well Gin

$4.50

Well Scotch

$4.50

Well Tequila

$4.50

Well Rum

$4.50

Well Martini

$4.50

Well Brandy

$4.50

Retail

Chef's Coats

$14.00

Chef's Hats

$6.00

T-Shirt Premium

$20.00

T-Shirt Small

$12.00

T-Shirt Medium

$12.00

T-Shirt Large

$13.00

T-Shirt XL

$13.00

T-Shirt XXL

$14.00

T-Shirt XXXL

$16.00

T-Shirt XXXXL

$16.00

Face Mask

$1.00

Yeti Cup

$19.99

Bistro Apron

$7.00

Cap

$15.00

Shrimpdevainer

$3.00Out of stock

10 Lb. Ice

$3.00

20 Lb. Ice

$5.00

Emp T Shirts

$15.00

Tumbler ( Employee)

$4.62

Koozie

$1.50

Hoodies

$27.72

Employee Hoodies

$18.48

Busser Apron

$5.00

Dirty Als Bag

$6.00

Tumbler

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

201 S. Garcia St, Port Isabel, TX 78578

Directions

Gallery
Dirty Al's Pelican Station image

Similar restaurants in your area

Daddy's Seafood Cajun Kitchen - Daddy's 1 Inc
orange star4.1 • 2,081
1808 Padre Blvd South Padre Island, TX 78597
View restaurantnext
Senor Donkey - Senor 1 Inc
orange starNo Reviews
4215 Padre Blvd South Padre Island, TX 78597
View restaurantnext
Dodici Pizza and Wine
orange starNo Reviews
1200 East Adams Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurantnext
Liam's Steak House & Oyster Bar - Liam's 1 Inc SPI
orange star4.3 • 1,642
202 W Tarpon St South Padre Island, TX 78597
View restaurantnext
Dirty Al's Seafood Market & Cajun Kitchen - DA3 Inc
orange star5.0 • 7
4495 N Expressway, Ste A Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurantnext
Into the Blue Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 22
313 E. Queen Isabella Port Isabel, TX 78578
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Port Isabel

Into the Blue Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 22
313 E. Queen Isabella Port Isabel, TX 78578
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Port Isabel
Brownsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
South Padre Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Harlingen
review star
No reviews yet
Weslaco
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Alamo
review star
No reviews yet
Pharr
review star
No reviews yet
Edinburg
review star
No reviews yet
Mcallen
review star
Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston