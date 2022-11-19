Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Bars & Lounges

Dodici Pizza and Wine

review star

No reviews yet

1200 East Adams

Brownsville, TX 78520

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Classico
The Bravado
Mia Margherita

Starters

The Meat and Cheese Plate

The Meat and Cheese Plate

$17.00

Our family eats this way and we think you should too. A great conversation is better with great food. Enjoy, from our family to yours.

The Spinach Artichoke Dip

The Spinach Artichoke Dip

$15.00

It's here. Oven fired and perfected we present The Spinach Artichoke Dip. Made fresh and served hot. Cheesy creamy and happy! This is pure happiness and a lot of good guilt. Enjoy

Burrata

Burrata

$12.00

Do you love cheese? Do you love fresh Mozzarella? Then this is your lucky day. The cheese has a creamy center and is served either sweet or savory. You cannot go wrong.

Grandmas Meatballs

Grandmas Meatballs

$15.00

Meatballs are the secret to a great meal. Meatballs made with our Grandmother's secret recipe, can possibly change your life. Browned in our oven and finished slowly in our red sauce. Delicious!

Salads

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$10.00

Our Arugula salad is a perfect blend of hearty greens, house made Apple Vinaigrette, Gorgonzola, local pecans, candied cranberries & apple. The perfect salad by itself or with a meal!

Caprese

Caprese

$10.00

We believe that nature does her best work when left alone. We will let this salad speak to that. Fresh basil, compari tomatoes, salt, pepper and olive oil. Finished with our house made Balsamic glaze. We are excited for you to enjoy this as much as we love making it.

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$12.00

If you love beets then this is your salad! We fire roast the beets to caramelize the sugars in our oven. Served on top of a bed of greens tossed in our green goddess vinaigrette. Accompanied by Thompson Chevre and topped with pumpkin seeds. A little olive oil, salt and pepper aids in the finishing. This salad is everything!

Grilled Caesar Salad

Grilled Caesar Salad

$12.00

Two of our favorite themes combine to offer you an amazing salad. Where traditional meets counter culture. We off the Grilled Caesar. Inspired by Au Gratin food. This is an amazing melody of Citrus, Creamy and Smoke. Enjoy.

Grilled Ceasar with Chicken

Grilled Ceasar with Chicken

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Grilled Caesar, YES please! Our famous grilled Ceasar is served with a marinated grilled chicken breast. Our new favorite is now available to you! Enjoy

Peach Caprese

Peach Caprese

$10.00Out of stock

OHHHH YESSSS SUMMER IS HERE. A classic Italian salad meets a Texas tradition. Texas peaches, fresh mozzarella, local basil, finished with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette and extra virgin olive oil.

Dessert

Amaretto Cheesecake topped with slivered almonds made with love!
Stephanie's Strawberry Cheesecake

Stephanie's Strawberry Cheesecake

$10.00

The legend has arrived! We proudly Stephanie's Cheesecakes are here. If you do not know you are about to find out. A traditional cheesecake with Strawberry topping!

Lemon Chello Razzberry Cheesecake

Lemon Chello Razzberry Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Lemon Chello glaze blankets a rich raspberry cheesecake that summer is made for. Bright, refreshing and happy! Go for you, you've earned it.

Cannoli

Cannoli

$10.00

In house nutmeg cinnamon filling can be served with chocolate, plain, or pistachio. We are always playing with flavors, just ask. 2 per order. Enjoy with love.

Smores Calzone

Smores Calzone

$14.00

It is exactly as you imagine. Marshmallow, chocolate, graham cracker, powdered sugar, more chocolate and marshmallow. Bring this campfire tradition home.

Apple Pie Calzone

Apple Pie Calzone

$14.00

Cinnamon, Apple, and Nutmeg bring the fondest memories. We introduce the Apple Pie Calzone. Buttery, appley, caramely perfectly blend of spices and finished with butter and caramel.

Stephanie's Oreo Cheesecake

Stephanie's Oreo Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

If you love Oreo and Cheesecake then you have come to the right place. An all time favorite combined with the ultimate dessert. Thank you Stephanie!

Pizza

Inferno

Inferno

$15.00

Do you love spicy?! We do! We introduce the INFERNO! When spicy meats and spicy peppers meets creamy muenster and oaxaca cheese; finished with house made pepper sauce and scotch bonnet parm. Get ready and order another drink!

Supreme Veggie

Supreme Veggie

$14.00

NEVER SAY NEVER! We swore we wouldn't do it but we did! R. Onion Blk. Olive Sweet Peppers Mushrooms Mozzarella Parm. Red Sauce The supreme is here, and we are embarrassed we didn't invite them sooner to the party. A classic created to transport you to the first time you enjoyed these flavors together.

Supreme Meat

Supreme Meat

$15.00

NEVER SAY NEVER! We swore we wouldn't do it but we did! R. sauce Mozzarella Parm R. Onion Blk. Olive Sweet Peppers Mushrooms Pepperoni and Meatballs The supreme is here, and we are embarrassed we didn't invite them sooner to the party. A classic created to transport you to the first time you enjoyed these flavors together.

Fresca Due

Fresca Due

$15.00

If you love balance with contrast this is your pizza. Mozzarella, lemon zest, arugula, prosciutto with optional figs. We recommend figs. The Due has a cult following you soon will discover why!

Fun-Guy

Fun-Guy

$15.00

Imagine an adventure of texture and taste, this is it. A hearty mix of varietal mushroom, kale, Manchego with Truffle oil. The crispy kale, cheesiness and mushrooms will transport you to another place. Enjoy.

Maestro

Maestro

$15.00

Cheesiness, meets lemon and finishes with Panchetta. The Maestro is a demonstration of our love for cheese (Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Parmesan, Ricotta), Pancetta & lemon zest to help round the edges. Once a legend now a staple.

Italiano en Paraiso

Italiano en Paraiso

$15.00

We said we would never do it, never say never. Pineapple on a pizza. Our version of a Hawaiian pizza has arrived! Pineapple, red onion, bacon, pepperoni, mozzarella and red sauce. We apologize it took this long to admit our faults. Enjoy your trip to paradise via Dodici!

Scampi

Scampi

$16.00

Yes. We put gulf shrimp and scampi together and put it on a pizza. Gulf shrimp, scampi sauce, mozzarella, sweet peppers, basil and grated Parmesan.

The Bravado

The Bravado

$15.00

Our famous Bravado. Pepperoni, mozzarella, red sauce, basil and finished with serrano cream sauce. The pizza is almost as famous as it signature sauce.

The Chorizo

The Chorizo

$15.00

A breakfast taco on a pizza. Mexican Chorizo, Manchego, fresh serrano, queso fresco, cube potatoe, finished with crema.

The Classico

The Classico

$15.00

The famous Classico. Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Parmesan, red sauce.

Mia Margherita

Mia Margherita

$14.00

The Mia Margarita. Our staple pie. Fresh mozzarella, red sauce, basil. All pizzas are not created equal.

Sweet Sting

Sweet Sting

$15.00

Sweet and heat combine to create the Sweet Sting. Spanish sausage, Mozzarella, finished with local smoked piquin honey (Glenn's Bay Bees). You have not lived until you've tried this masterpiece.

Carlitto

Carlitto

$15.00

Meat lovers welcome. 1848 brisket, bacon, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, red sauce, finished with serrano crema. The stories are real, this pizza could change your life.

Dottore

Dottore

$15.00

The flavor combinations will impress. Figs, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, bacon, basil-parsley pesto. Sweet, salty, heavenly!

Sodas

Coke

Coke

$4.00

Mexican Coke. Glass bottle, cane sugar, perfection in a bottle, goes great with everything Dodici!

Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$4.00
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$3.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00

Mineral Water, ice cold...... Yes please.

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$3.00
Tehuacan Lime

Tehuacan Lime

$4.00
Tehuacan Tamarindo

Tehuacan Tamarindo

$4.00

Beer List

Free Wave Non-Alc Hazy IPA by Athletic Brewing Co.

Free Wave Non-Alc Hazy IPA by Athletic Brewing Co.

$5.50

Hazy, tropical and buzz free! You'll thank us later. Enjoy!

Upside Dawn Non-Alc Golden Ale by Athletic Brewing Co.

Upside Dawn Non-Alc Golden Ale by Athletic Brewing Co.

$5.50

Amazing Crisp and refreshing. Exactly what you deserve on a hot South Texas day without the buzz! Enjoy!

Run Wild Non-Alc IPA by Athletic Brewing Co.

Run Wild Non-Alc IPA by Athletic Brewing Co.

$5.50

Love a Hoppy IPA without the buzz?! Here you go! Enjoy.

WellBeing Non-Alc Intrepid Traveler Coffee Cream

WellBeing Non-Alc Intrepid Traveler Coffee Cream

$5.50

Coffee Cream with hints of Canelo and clover. No Alcohol so enjoy without guilt.

WellBeing Non-Alc Heavenly Body Golden Wheat

WellBeing Non-Alc Heavenly Body Golden Wheat

$5.50

Light Golden Wheat with all the taste and body and no alcohol!

Austin Cider

Austin Cider

$6.00

Crisp, Refreshing, Bright! Perfect for a hot day and ready to relax!

Native Texan Pilsner

Native Texan Pilsner

$6.00

Native to Texas? Then this is your beer! Crisp Clean Light

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$6.00
Armed Forces Preamble Lager

Armed Forces Preamble Lager

$6.00

Veteran owned and operated Armed Forces brewery present the Preamble. Google the term and enjoy the freedom this beers brings! Enjoy

Altstadt Lager

Altstadt Lager

$6.00

German Lager

El Grito Lager

El Grito Lager

$6.00

Pilsner Crisp Light Floral TX brewed

BuenaVeza Mexican Lager

BuenaVeza Mexican Lager

$6.00

Stone Brewery Mexican Salt Lime lager

Trejo's Cerveza Craft Lager

Trejo's Cerveza Craft Lager

$7.00

The name says it all his legend finishes any doubts. We introduce the Trejo Craft Mexican Lager. Enjoy but be careful, a certain attitude might come forward only to be finished with and epic story.

Neato Bandito

Neato Bandito

$6.00

Light Crisp Mexican Style Lager! Deep Ellium never disappoints!

Taco Truck Lager

Taco Truck Lager

$6.00

Lagers make the world go round that the heat bareable. Enjoy

Buenos Tiempos Mexican Lager

Buenos Tiempos Mexican Lager

$6.00

Another fun masterpiece has arrived from Belching Beaver! A SoCal inspired Mexican Lager. Crisp, golden and happy. Enjoy

805 Firestone Ale

805 Firestone Ale

$6.00

A perfect West Coast Ale. 805 is the mindset, way of life. Firestone Walker

Dallas Blonde

Dallas Blonde

$6.00

A perfect Blond Ale with a perfect name! Enjoy the Dallas Blond!

Pantera Golden Ale

Pantera Golden Ale

$6.00

Hello Pantera your welcome Texas! A beautiful golden ale made in Texas for the most well know heavy metal band in Texas.

Pantera Becoming BOCK!

Pantera Becoming BOCK!

$6.00

Amber color, caramel and toffee notes. Brewed in Texas for Texas or the occasional visitor. We listened and we are delivering. Enjoy

Tubbs Brewery Oktoberfest

Tubbs Brewery Oktoberfest

$6.00

OKtoberfest is here and so is the beer! Enjoy!

4th Tap Sound Check Ale

4th Tap Sound Check Ale

$6.00

SOund Check, 1,2,3! Let's do this. 4th tap presents a crisp light pilsner. We have what you need to beat the heat, with this thirst quenching answer to the summer. Enjoy!

805 Firestone Ale

805 Firestone Ale

$6.00

A perfect West Coast Ale. 805 is the mindset, way of life. Firestone Walker

Strawberry Letter 23 Sour Ale

Strawberry Letter 23 Sour Ale

$6.00

As smooth and as Sugi Otis's Strawberry letter 23 is to your ears. You cannot deny the love it brings your taste buds. Strawberry, hops and sour hints make their merriment is the form of beer just for you! Enjoy!

Deftones Phantom Bride IPA Belching Beaver

Deftones Phantom Bride IPA Belching Beaver

$7.00

If the Deftones could make a beer this is it! Wait they did. Enjoy a hoppy IPA that does not apologize for its awesomeness. Enjoy.

Bleaching Beaver Phantom Bride Hazy IPA

Bleaching Beaver Phantom Bride Hazy IPA

$6.50

Another amazing Deftones inspired beer! The Hazy Phantom Bride, tropical, juicy and full of memories. Enjoy!

El Chingon IPA

El Chingon IPA

$6.00

The name says it all. The reputation precedes itself. Enjoy but be careful!

Voodoo Ranger IPA

Voodoo Ranger IPA

$6.00

Bursting with tropical aromas, this golden IPA is perfectly bitter with a refreshing finish!

Mind Haze Firestone Walker IPA

Mind Haze Firestone Walker IPA

$6.00

Fruity Hazy Happy IPA crisp and refreshing. Firestone Walker does it again!

Double IPA Mind Haze Firestone Walker

Double IPA Mind Haze Firestone Walker

$6.00

Firestone Walker does it again. Double the haze to double your mind! Fruity, happy West Coast IPA. Enjoy

La Chingona Double IPA

La Chingona Double IPA

$6.50

Double IPA. The name says it all. Limit 2 per guest!

Kung Fu Robot IPA

Kung Fu Robot IPA

$6.00

Everyone was Kung Foo loving this beer! Citrus, hops and bitter hints finish with tropical notes. Enjoy!

Deftones White Pony IPA

Deftones White Pony IPA

$7.00

The white pony has arrived! A tropical IPA that backs up the band and your favorite past time. Music, beer and stories. Enjoy!

Firestone Mind Haze Light IPA

$6.00
Therapist Imperial IPA

Therapist Imperial IPA

$7.00

We call the counseling sessions and now we found your therapist. A couple of these Imperial IPAs and you'll be sharing your problems with the world. 10.4% Hop centric but balanced! Enjoy!

The PastryArchy Chocolate Cherry Dessert Stout

The PastryArchy Chocolate Cherry Dessert Stout

$7.00

Chocolate Cherry Beer! Yes please! Be warned this treat packs a punch of 9.4% so you only get 1 maybe 2 if you're good. Enjoy!

White & Rose Glasses

Marco Bofante Moscato BTG

Marco Bofante Moscato BTG

$10.00

Sweetness and Happiness. Makes for a perfect introduction to white wine

Cabert Prosecco BTG

Cabert Prosecco BTG

$10.00

Semi Sweet Dry Bubbles with a crisp finish! Approachable yet elevated.

Cabert Pinot Grigio BTG

Cabert Pinot Grigio BTG

$10.00

Crisp Rich Tart Dry with a hint of green fruit with a full finish.

MomaMango BTG

MomaMango BTG

$10.00

Mango Moscato and bubbles! Yes Please! Amazing for any occasion hard to just have one!

Oeil De Perdrix Belle Glos Rose BTG

Oeil De Perdrix Belle Glos Rose BTG

$10.00

Mineral Grenache rose with hints of earth and a kiss of strawberry rose

Dubard Sauvignon Blanc BTG

Dubard Sauvignon Blanc BTG

$10.00Out of stock

French, clean, crisp, happy. Enjoy

Red Glasses

Monte Antico Supremus Toscana BTG

Monte Antico Supremus Toscana BTG

$10.00

A perfect choice between light and medium body, sweet with dark fruit and finishes with a dryness that will make you smile . We love this wine and so will you.

Calipaso Cab Sauv BTG

Calipaso Cab Sauv BTG

$12.00

Don't sleep on this region, Paso is becoming know for great wine made by great people. Big Bold Beautiful. Dark fruit happy thoughts. You'll be surprised this hasn't been brought to your attention sooner! Enjoy.

Brachetto D’acqui (sweet red) BTG

Brachetto D’acqui (sweet red) BTG

$10.00
El Libre Malbec BTG

El Libre Malbec BTG

$10.00
Hook or Crook Cab Sauvignon BTG

Hook or Crook Cab Sauvignon BTG

$10.00

Finally a Lodi Cab! Too many overlook this region. Well not today! Enjoy!

Tandem "Ars In Vitro" Tempranillo BTG

Tandem "Ars In Vitro" Tempranillo BTG

$12.00
Verdiana Sangiovese BTG

Verdiana Sangiovese BTG

$10.00
Sierra Del Mar Pinot Noir

Sierra Del Mar Pinot Noir

$12.00

Red Bottles

Sierra Del Mar Pinot Noir

Sierra Del Mar Pinot Noir

$12.00
Las Alturas Santa Lucia Pinot Noir BTL

Las Alturas Santa Lucia Pinot Noir BTL

$55.00
Dairyman Russian River Pinot Noir BTL

Dairyman Russian River Pinot Noir BTL

$55.00
Bravado Garcia & Schwaderer BTL

Bravado Garcia & Schwaderer BTL

$45.00
Ultreia Raul Perez BTL

Ultreia Raul Perez BTL

$55.00

Either you know about this wine or you do not! Raul Perez is an amazing wine maker with an exciting approach. Enjoy.

Hook or Crook Cabernet Sauvigon BTL

Hook or Crook Cabernet Sauvigon BTL

$35.00
Calipaso Cab Sauv BTL

Calipaso Cab Sauv BTL

$40.00

Don't sleep on this region, Paso is becoming know for great wine made by great people. Big Bold Beautiful. Dark fruit happy thoughts. You'll be surprised this hasn't been brought to your attention sooner! Enjoy.

Paul Dolan Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

Paul Dolan Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$45.00
Mendel Cab Sauv BTL

Mendel Cab Sauv BTL

$45.00

Yes other wines come from Argentina! We present another amazing addition. Oak and dark fruit and vanilla invite you on a journey through the mountains of Mendoza.

Turnbull Cab Sauv BTL

Turnbull Cab Sauv BTL

$65.00
Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon

Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon

$75.00

Big and Beautiful Paso Robles Californian Cab Sav is all we need to say about this wine! California is known for a few things and great Cabs is one of them. Paso is becoming overlooked hero of the West Coast wine explosion. Enjoy!

Villa Cardini BTL

Villa Cardini BTL

$35.00
Inglenook Cab Sauv BTL

Inglenook Cab Sauv BTL

$100.00
Mercury Head Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

Mercury Head Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$150.00Out of stock
Molino Nebbiolo BTL

Molino Nebbiolo BTL

$40.00
Monte Antico Supremus Toscana BTL

Monte Antico Supremus Toscana BTL

$35.00
Pietradolce Etna Rosso BTL

Pietradolce Etna Rosso BTL

$40.00
Occhipinti SP68 Rosso BTL

Occhipinti SP68 Rosso BTL

$60.00
Occhipinti Frappato BTL

Occhipinti Frappato BTL

$90.00Out of stock
Colene Clemens PN BTL

Colene Clemens PN BTL

$45.00
Brachetto D’acqui (sweet red) BTL

Brachetto D’acqui (sweet red) BTL

$35.00
Brolio Chianti Riserva BTL

Brolio Chianti Riserva BTL

$40.00Out of stock
30000 Maravedies via Madrid BTL (Granache)

30000 Maravedies via Madrid BTL (Granache)

$45.00Out of stock

From Madrid 100% Granache. Beautiful, bold, dry-ish minerality with balanced dark fruit!

Bierzo Mencia Raul Perez & Antoine Graillot BTL

Bierzo Mencia Raul Perez & Antoine Graillot BTL

$50.00

A mash up only the wine gods could have conquered. French technique with Spanish grapes! Mencia, either you know or you don't. Dry, acid earthly mix with a handsome hint of oak and cherry.

Tandem "ars in vitro" Tempranillo BTL

Tandem "ars in vitro" Tempranillo BTL

$40.00

Age 24 months in concrete vats, 90% Tempranillo 10% Merlot, Valle de Yerri. Bold Dry with a hint of acid, oak and leather make great friends with a handshake of cherry.

Emilio Moro Tempranillo BTL

Emilio Moro Tempranillo BTL

$50.00
Malleolus Tempranillo Emilio Morro BTL

Malleolus Tempranillo Emilio Morro BTL

$75.00
El Libre Malbec BTL

El Libre Malbec BTL

$35.00

Join the revolution. Spicy, bold and just enough. We offer you the El Libre! Enjoy!

Zuccardi Poligonos Malbec BTL

Zuccardi Poligonos Malbec BTL

$45.00Out of stock
Luca Malbec Old VInes BTL

Luca Malbec Old VInes BTL

$50.00
Casamatta Toscana BTL

Casamatta Toscana BTL

$40.00Out of stock
La Posta, Malbec BTL

La Posta, Malbec BTL

$40.00

La Posta has a storied past and reputation of bold, spice with a comfort. A true example of Malbec given by the wine gods. La Posta does not disappoint. Enjoy!

Verdiana Toscana BTL

Verdiana Toscana BTL

$35.00
Sil Barbera d'Asti BTL

Sil Barbera d'Asti BTL

$45.00

White Bottles

Van Duzer Pinot Gris BTL

Van Duzer Pinot Gris BTL

$40.00

Oregon boast great wine and we agree! Crisp Clean and Fresh. Semi Dry with hints of pear and apple with a touch of citrus. Enjoy!

Dubard Sauvignon Blanc BTL

Dubard Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$35.00
Marco Bofonte Moscato BTL

Marco Bofonte Moscato BTL

$35.00

Light, sweet, with a touch of acid. Tangerine dances on the palate with a kiss of floral notes. Enjoy!

Cabert Pinot Grigio BTL

Cabert Pinot Grigio BTL

$35.00
Occhipinti SP68 Bianco 2016 BTL

Occhipinti SP68 Bianco 2016 BTL

$50.00Out of stock
Golden Chardonnay BTL

Golden Chardonnay BTL

$45.00
Raventos Blanc du Blanc Champangne BTL

Raventos Blanc du Blanc Champangne BTL

$40.00
Moma Mango BTL

Moma Mango BTL

$35.00
Mannequin Chardonnay BTL

Mannequin Chardonnay BTL

$50.00
Emilio Moro Polvorete BTL

Emilio Moro Polvorete BTL

$40.00

Rose Bottles

Pietradolce Etna Rosato 2016 BTL

Pietradolce Etna Rosato 2016 BTL

$40.00
Tandem Casual Rose BTL

Tandem Casual Rose BTL

$35.00
Belle Glos Pinot Blanc Rose

Belle Glos Pinot Blanc Rose

$35.00

Sparkling Bottles

Raventos Blancs de Blancs

Raventos Blancs de Blancs

$45.00
MomaMango BTL

MomaMango BTL

$35.00
Cabert Prosecco BTL

Cabert Prosecco BTL

$35.00

Dodici Merch

Ladies Dodici Short Sleeve Coral & White

Ladies Dodici Short Sleeve Coral & White

$25.00
Dodici Tote

Dodici Tote

$15.00
Dodici Snap Back

Dodici Snap Back

$25.00
Dodici Long Sleeve Charcol & Gold

Dodici Long Sleeve Charcol & Gold

$30.00
V-Neck Rassberry & Hot Pink

V-Neck Rassberry & Hot Pink

$25.00
Dodici Pocket Tee

Dodici Pocket Tee

$25.00
The Dodici Pie Force

The Dodici Pie Force

$25.00
The Dodici Pie Star

The Dodici Pie Star

$25.00
Dodici Wine Key

Dodici Wine Key

$8.00

Look as good as our crew, have a piece of Dodici merch!

Take-Home Pizza Kits

Mia Marg Take-Home

Mia Marg Take-Home

$20.00

Now it is your turn! All you need is an oven and a willingness to have fun. Oh yeah and make a mess. Become the pizza chef and make your own pizza at home. Enjoy.

Bravado Take-Home

Bravado Take-Home

$24.00

Now it is your turn! All you need is an oven and a willingness to have fun. Oh yeah and make a mess. Become the pizza chef and make your own pizza at home. Enjoy.

Classico Take-Home

Classico Take-Home

$24.00

Now it is your turn! All you need is an oven and a willingness to have fun. Oh yeah and make a mess. Become the pizza chef and make your own pizza at home. Enjoy.

Add a dough ball

Add a dough ball

$6.00

We understand!!!! You know what are you doing. We are here to support your adventure. No one has better dough (that's us) and no one has better ideas for pizzas (that's you). If you need it we will provide some extra flour just ask. Instructions upon request. Enjoy.

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Traditional Neapolitan brick oven pizza. Order on our website dodicipizza.com! We will deliver or order through the Grubhub app. See you soon!

Website

Location

1200 East Adams, Brownsville, TX 78520

Directions

Gallery
Dodici Pizza and Wine image
Dodici Pizza and Wine image
Dodici Pizza and Wine image
Dodici Pizza and Wine image

Similar restaurants in your area

Las Ramblas at Market Square - Downtown Brownsville
orange starNo Reviews
1101 E. Washington Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurantnext
Calacas Tacos & Beer - Brownsville
orange star4.9 • 297
3340 Pablo Kisel Blvd Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurantnext
Dirty Al's Pelican Station - DA2 Inc
orange starNo Reviews
201 S. Garcia St Port Isabel, TX 78578
View restaurantnext
La Playa Mexican Cafe
orange star4.5 • 2,059
502 S 77 Sunshine Strip Harlingen, TX 78248
View restaurantnext
Calacas Tacos & Beer: Harlingen - 6710 W Expy 83 Suite a-111
orange starNo Reviews
6710 W Expy 83 Suite a-111 Harlingen, TX 78552
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brownsville

Vermillion Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,250
115 PAREDES LINE RD BROWNSVILLE, TX 78521
View restaurantnext
JuiceUs Brownsville
orange star4.7 • 407
3090 Pablo Kisel Blvd Ste. A Brownsville, TX 78526
View restaurantnext
Calacas Tacos & Beer - Brownsville
orange star4.9 • 297
3340 Pablo Kisel Blvd Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurantnext
Terras Urban Mexican Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 273
1212 E. Washington Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0385 - Brownsville, TX
orange star4.2 • 32
2451 Pablo Kisel Blvd Brownsville, TX 78526
View restaurantnext
Dirty Al's Seafood Market & Cajun Kitchen - DA3 Inc
orange star5.0 • 7
4495 N Expressway, Ste A Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brownsville
Harlingen
review star
No reviews yet
Weslaco
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
South Padre Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Alamo
review star
No reviews yet
Pharr
review star
No reviews yet
Mcallen
review star
Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)
Edinburg
review star
No reviews yet
Corpus Christi
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston