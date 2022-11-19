- Home
Dodici Pizza and Wine
No reviews yet
1200 East Adams
Brownsville, TX 78520
Popular Items
Starters
The Meat and Cheese Plate
Our family eats this way and we think you should too. A great conversation is better with great food. Enjoy, from our family to yours.
The Spinach Artichoke Dip
It's here. Oven fired and perfected we present The Spinach Artichoke Dip. Made fresh and served hot. Cheesy creamy and happy! This is pure happiness and a lot of good guilt. Enjoy
Burrata
Do you love cheese? Do you love fresh Mozzarella? Then this is your lucky day. The cheese has a creamy center and is served either sweet or savory. You cannot go wrong.
Grandmas Meatballs
Meatballs are the secret to a great meal. Meatballs made with our Grandmother's secret recipe, can possibly change your life. Browned in our oven and finished slowly in our red sauce. Delicious!
Salads
Arugula Salad
Our Arugula salad is a perfect blend of hearty greens, house made Apple Vinaigrette, Gorgonzola, local pecans, candied cranberries & apple. The perfect salad by itself or with a meal!
Caprese
We believe that nature does her best work when left alone. We will let this salad speak to that. Fresh basil, compari tomatoes, salt, pepper and olive oil. Finished with our house made Balsamic glaze. We are excited for you to enjoy this as much as we love making it.
Beet Salad
If you love beets then this is your salad! We fire roast the beets to caramelize the sugars in our oven. Served on top of a bed of greens tossed in our green goddess vinaigrette. Accompanied by Thompson Chevre and topped with pumpkin seeds. A little olive oil, salt and pepper aids in the finishing. This salad is everything!
Grilled Caesar Salad
Two of our favorite themes combine to offer you an amazing salad. Where traditional meets counter culture. We off the Grilled Caesar. Inspired by Au Gratin food. This is an amazing melody of Citrus, Creamy and Smoke. Enjoy.
Grilled Ceasar with Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Grilled Caesar, YES please! Our famous grilled Ceasar is served with a marinated grilled chicken breast. Our new favorite is now available to you! Enjoy
Peach Caprese
OHHHH YESSSS SUMMER IS HERE. A classic Italian salad meets a Texas tradition. Texas peaches, fresh mozzarella, local basil, finished with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette and extra virgin olive oil.
Dessert
Stephanie's Strawberry Cheesecake
The legend has arrived! We proudly Stephanie's Cheesecakes are here. If you do not know you are about to find out. A traditional cheesecake with Strawberry topping!
Lemon Chello Razzberry Cheesecake
Lemon Chello glaze blankets a rich raspberry cheesecake that summer is made for. Bright, refreshing and happy! Go for you, you've earned it.
Cannoli
In house nutmeg cinnamon filling can be served with chocolate, plain, or pistachio. We are always playing with flavors, just ask. 2 per order. Enjoy with love.
Smores Calzone
It is exactly as you imagine. Marshmallow, chocolate, graham cracker, powdered sugar, more chocolate and marshmallow. Bring this campfire tradition home.
Apple Pie Calzone
Cinnamon, Apple, and Nutmeg bring the fondest memories. We introduce the Apple Pie Calzone. Buttery, appley, caramely perfectly blend of spices and finished with butter and caramel.
Stephanie's Oreo Cheesecake
If you love Oreo and Cheesecake then you have come to the right place. An all time favorite combined with the ultimate dessert. Thank you Stephanie!
Pizza
Inferno
Do you love spicy?! We do! We introduce the INFERNO! When spicy meats and spicy peppers meets creamy muenster and oaxaca cheese; finished with house made pepper sauce and scotch bonnet parm. Get ready and order another drink!
Supreme Veggie
NEVER SAY NEVER! We swore we wouldn't do it but we did! R. Onion Blk. Olive Sweet Peppers Mushrooms Mozzarella Parm. Red Sauce The supreme is here, and we are embarrassed we didn't invite them sooner to the party. A classic created to transport you to the first time you enjoyed these flavors together.
Supreme Meat
NEVER SAY NEVER! We swore we wouldn't do it but we did! R. sauce Mozzarella Parm R. Onion Blk. Olive Sweet Peppers Mushrooms Pepperoni and Meatballs The supreme is here, and we are embarrassed we didn't invite them sooner to the party. A classic created to transport you to the first time you enjoyed these flavors together.
Fresca Due
If you love balance with contrast this is your pizza. Mozzarella, lemon zest, arugula, prosciutto with optional figs. We recommend figs. The Due has a cult following you soon will discover why!
Fun-Guy
Imagine an adventure of texture and taste, this is it. A hearty mix of varietal mushroom, kale, Manchego with Truffle oil. The crispy kale, cheesiness and mushrooms will transport you to another place. Enjoy.
Maestro
Cheesiness, meets lemon and finishes with Panchetta. The Maestro is a demonstration of our love for cheese (Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Parmesan, Ricotta), Pancetta & lemon zest to help round the edges. Once a legend now a staple.
Italiano en Paraiso
We said we would never do it, never say never. Pineapple on a pizza. Our version of a Hawaiian pizza has arrived! Pineapple, red onion, bacon, pepperoni, mozzarella and red sauce. We apologize it took this long to admit our faults. Enjoy your trip to paradise via Dodici!
Scampi
Yes. We put gulf shrimp and scampi together and put it on a pizza. Gulf shrimp, scampi sauce, mozzarella, sweet peppers, basil and grated Parmesan.
The Bravado
Our famous Bravado. Pepperoni, mozzarella, red sauce, basil and finished with serrano cream sauce. The pizza is almost as famous as it signature sauce.
The Chorizo
A breakfast taco on a pizza. Mexican Chorizo, Manchego, fresh serrano, queso fresco, cube potatoe, finished with crema.
The Classico
The famous Classico. Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Parmesan, red sauce.
Mia Margherita
The Mia Margarita. Our staple pie. Fresh mozzarella, red sauce, basil. All pizzas are not created equal.
Sweet Sting
Sweet and heat combine to create the Sweet Sting. Spanish sausage, Mozzarella, finished with local smoked piquin honey (Glenn's Bay Bees). You have not lived until you've tried this masterpiece.
Carlitto
Meat lovers welcome. 1848 brisket, bacon, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, red sauce, finished with serrano crema. The stories are real, this pizza could change your life.
Dottore
The flavor combinations will impress. Figs, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, bacon, basil-parsley pesto. Sweet, salty, heavenly!
Sodas
Beer List
Free Wave Non-Alc Hazy IPA by Athletic Brewing Co.
Hazy, tropical and buzz free! You'll thank us later. Enjoy!
Upside Dawn Non-Alc Golden Ale by Athletic Brewing Co.
Amazing Crisp and refreshing. Exactly what you deserve on a hot South Texas day without the buzz! Enjoy!
Run Wild Non-Alc IPA by Athletic Brewing Co.
Love a Hoppy IPA without the buzz?! Here you go! Enjoy.
WellBeing Non-Alc Intrepid Traveler Coffee Cream
Coffee Cream with hints of Canelo and clover. No Alcohol so enjoy without guilt.
WellBeing Non-Alc Heavenly Body Golden Wheat
Light Golden Wheat with all the taste and body and no alcohol!
Austin Cider
Crisp, Refreshing, Bright! Perfect for a hot day and ready to relax!
Native Texan Pilsner
Native to Texas? Then this is your beer! Crisp Clean Light
Scrimshaw Pilsner
Armed Forces Preamble Lager
Veteran owned and operated Armed Forces brewery present the Preamble. Google the term and enjoy the freedom this beers brings! Enjoy
Altstadt Lager
German Lager
El Grito Lager
Pilsner Crisp Light Floral TX brewed
BuenaVeza Mexican Lager
Stone Brewery Mexican Salt Lime lager
Trejo's Cerveza Craft Lager
The name says it all his legend finishes any doubts. We introduce the Trejo Craft Mexican Lager. Enjoy but be careful, a certain attitude might come forward only to be finished with and epic story.
Neato Bandito
Light Crisp Mexican Style Lager! Deep Ellium never disappoints!
Taco Truck Lager
Lagers make the world go round that the heat bareable. Enjoy
Buenos Tiempos Mexican Lager
Another fun masterpiece has arrived from Belching Beaver! A SoCal inspired Mexican Lager. Crisp, golden and happy. Enjoy
805 Firestone Ale
A perfect West Coast Ale. 805 is the mindset, way of life. Firestone Walker
Dallas Blonde
A perfect Blond Ale with a perfect name! Enjoy the Dallas Blond!
Pantera Golden Ale
Hello Pantera your welcome Texas! A beautiful golden ale made in Texas for the most well know heavy metal band in Texas.
Pantera Becoming BOCK!
Amber color, caramel and toffee notes. Brewed in Texas for Texas or the occasional visitor. We listened and we are delivering. Enjoy
Tubbs Brewery Oktoberfest
OKtoberfest is here and so is the beer! Enjoy!
4th Tap Sound Check Ale
SOund Check, 1,2,3! Let's do this. 4th tap presents a crisp light pilsner. We have what you need to beat the heat, with this thirst quenching answer to the summer. Enjoy!
805 Firestone Ale
A perfect West Coast Ale. 805 is the mindset, way of life. Firestone Walker
Strawberry Letter 23 Sour Ale
As smooth and as Sugi Otis's Strawberry letter 23 is to your ears. You cannot deny the love it brings your taste buds. Strawberry, hops and sour hints make their merriment is the form of beer just for you! Enjoy!
Deftones Phantom Bride IPA Belching Beaver
If the Deftones could make a beer this is it! Wait they did. Enjoy a hoppy IPA that does not apologize for its awesomeness. Enjoy.
Bleaching Beaver Phantom Bride Hazy IPA
Another amazing Deftones inspired beer! The Hazy Phantom Bride, tropical, juicy and full of memories. Enjoy!
El Chingon IPA
The name says it all. The reputation precedes itself. Enjoy but be careful!
Voodoo Ranger IPA
Bursting with tropical aromas, this golden IPA is perfectly bitter with a refreshing finish!
Mind Haze Firestone Walker IPA
Fruity Hazy Happy IPA crisp and refreshing. Firestone Walker does it again!
Double IPA Mind Haze Firestone Walker
Firestone Walker does it again. Double the haze to double your mind! Fruity, happy West Coast IPA. Enjoy
La Chingona Double IPA
Double IPA. The name says it all. Limit 2 per guest!
Kung Fu Robot IPA
Everyone was Kung Foo loving this beer! Citrus, hops and bitter hints finish with tropical notes. Enjoy!
Deftones White Pony IPA
The white pony has arrived! A tropical IPA that backs up the band and your favorite past time. Music, beer and stories. Enjoy!
Firestone Mind Haze Light IPA
Therapist Imperial IPA
We call the counseling sessions and now we found your therapist. A couple of these Imperial IPAs and you'll be sharing your problems with the world. 10.4% Hop centric but balanced! Enjoy!
The PastryArchy Chocolate Cherry Dessert Stout
Chocolate Cherry Beer! Yes please! Be warned this treat packs a punch of 9.4% so you only get 1 maybe 2 if you're good. Enjoy!
White & Rose Glasses
Marco Bofante Moscato BTG
Sweetness and Happiness. Makes for a perfect introduction to white wine
Cabert Prosecco BTG
Semi Sweet Dry Bubbles with a crisp finish! Approachable yet elevated.
Cabert Pinot Grigio BTG
Crisp Rich Tart Dry with a hint of green fruit with a full finish.
MomaMango BTG
Mango Moscato and bubbles! Yes Please! Amazing for any occasion hard to just have one!
Oeil De Perdrix Belle Glos Rose BTG
Mineral Grenache rose with hints of earth and a kiss of strawberry rose
Dubard Sauvignon Blanc BTG
French, clean, crisp, happy. Enjoy
Red Glasses
Monte Antico Supremus Toscana BTG
A perfect choice between light and medium body, sweet with dark fruit and finishes with a dryness that will make you smile . We love this wine and so will you.
Calipaso Cab Sauv BTG
Don't sleep on this region, Paso is becoming know for great wine made by great people. Big Bold Beautiful. Dark fruit happy thoughts. You'll be surprised this hasn't been brought to your attention sooner! Enjoy.
Brachetto D’acqui (sweet red) BTG
El Libre Malbec BTG
Hook or Crook Cab Sauvignon BTG
Finally a Lodi Cab! Too many overlook this region. Well not today! Enjoy!
Tandem "Ars In Vitro" Tempranillo BTG
Verdiana Sangiovese BTG
Sierra Del Mar Pinot Noir
Red Bottles
Sierra Del Mar Pinot Noir
Las Alturas Santa Lucia Pinot Noir BTL
Dairyman Russian River Pinot Noir BTL
Bravado Garcia & Schwaderer BTL
Ultreia Raul Perez BTL
Either you know about this wine or you do not! Raul Perez is an amazing wine maker with an exciting approach. Enjoy.
Hook or Crook Cabernet Sauvigon BTL
Calipaso Cab Sauv BTL
Don't sleep on this region, Paso is becoming know for great wine made by great people. Big Bold Beautiful. Dark fruit happy thoughts. You'll be surprised this hasn't been brought to your attention sooner! Enjoy.
Paul Dolan Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Mendel Cab Sauv BTL
Yes other wines come from Argentina! We present another amazing addition. Oak and dark fruit and vanilla invite you on a journey through the mountains of Mendoza.
Turnbull Cab Sauv BTL
Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon
Big and Beautiful Paso Robles Californian Cab Sav is all we need to say about this wine! California is known for a few things and great Cabs is one of them. Paso is becoming overlooked hero of the West Coast wine explosion. Enjoy!
Villa Cardini BTL
Inglenook Cab Sauv BTL
Mercury Head Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Molino Nebbiolo BTL
Monte Antico Supremus Toscana BTL
Pietradolce Etna Rosso BTL
Occhipinti SP68 Rosso BTL
Occhipinti Frappato BTL
Colene Clemens PN BTL
Brachetto D’acqui (sweet red) BTL
Brolio Chianti Riserva BTL
30000 Maravedies via Madrid BTL (Granache)
From Madrid 100% Granache. Beautiful, bold, dry-ish minerality with balanced dark fruit!
Bierzo Mencia Raul Perez & Antoine Graillot BTL
A mash up only the wine gods could have conquered. French technique with Spanish grapes! Mencia, either you know or you don't. Dry, acid earthly mix with a handsome hint of oak and cherry.
Tandem "ars in vitro" Tempranillo BTL
Age 24 months in concrete vats, 90% Tempranillo 10% Merlot, Valle de Yerri. Bold Dry with a hint of acid, oak and leather make great friends with a handshake of cherry.
Emilio Moro Tempranillo BTL
Malleolus Tempranillo Emilio Morro BTL
El Libre Malbec BTL
Join the revolution. Spicy, bold and just enough. We offer you the El Libre! Enjoy!
Zuccardi Poligonos Malbec BTL
Luca Malbec Old VInes BTL
Casamatta Toscana BTL
La Posta, Malbec BTL
La Posta has a storied past and reputation of bold, spice with a comfort. A true example of Malbec given by the wine gods. La Posta does not disappoint. Enjoy!
Verdiana Toscana BTL
Sil Barbera d'Asti BTL
White Bottles
Van Duzer Pinot Gris BTL
Oregon boast great wine and we agree! Crisp Clean and Fresh. Semi Dry with hints of pear and apple with a touch of citrus. Enjoy!
Dubard Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Marco Bofonte Moscato BTL
Light, sweet, with a touch of acid. Tangerine dances on the palate with a kiss of floral notes. Enjoy!
Cabert Pinot Grigio BTL
Occhipinti SP68 Bianco 2016 BTL
Golden Chardonnay BTL
Raventos Blanc du Blanc Champangne BTL
Moma Mango BTL
Mannequin Chardonnay BTL
Emilio Moro Polvorete BTL
Rose Bottles
Dodici Merch
Ladies Dodici Short Sleeve Coral & White
Dodici Tote
Dodici Snap Back
Dodici Long Sleeve Charcol & Gold
V-Neck Rassberry & Hot Pink
Dodici Pocket Tee
The Dodici Pie Force
The Dodici Pie Star
Dodici Wine Key
Look as good as our crew, have a piece of Dodici merch!
Take-Home Pizza Kits
Mia Marg Take-Home
Now it is your turn! All you need is an oven and a willingness to have fun. Oh yeah and make a mess. Become the pizza chef and make your own pizza at home. Enjoy.
Bravado Take-Home
Now it is your turn! All you need is an oven and a willingness to have fun. Oh yeah and make a mess. Become the pizza chef and make your own pizza at home. Enjoy.
Classico Take-Home
Now it is your turn! All you need is an oven and a willingness to have fun. Oh yeah and make a mess. Become the pizza chef and make your own pizza at home. Enjoy.
Add a dough ball
We understand!!!! You know what are you doing. We are here to support your adventure. No one has better dough (that's us) and no one has better ideas for pizzas (that's you). If you need it we will provide some extra flour just ask. Instructions upon request. Enjoy.
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Traditional Neapolitan brick oven pizza. Order on our website dodicipizza.com! We will deliver or order through the Grubhub app. See you soon!
1200 East Adams, Brownsville, TX 78520