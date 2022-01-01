Calacas Tacos & Beer imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Calacas Tacos & Beer Brownsville

297 Reviews

$$

3340 Pablo Kisel Blvd

Brownsville, TX 78520

Starters

Ceviche Bandera

$9.99

Guacamole Bandera

$8.99

Choriqueso

$7.99

Panchos

$14.99

Charro Beans

$1.99

Charros Especiales

$2.99

Street Tacos

ORDEN Bistec

$8.94

ORDEN Pastor

$8.94

ORDEN Fajita

$11.94

ORDEN Cochinita Pibil

$8.94

ORDEN Tripita

$11.94

ORDEN Tinga

$7.74

Taco Bistec

$1.49

Taco Pastor

$1.49

Taco Fajita

$1.99

Taco Tripita

$1.99

Taco Cochinita Pibil

$1.49

Taco Tinga

$1.49

Quesadillas

Pirata Quesadilla

$8.99

Gringa Quesadilla

$7.99

Birria Quesadilla

$9.99

Chicken Chipotle Quesadilla

$7.27

Antojitos

Tostada De Deshebrada

$2.29

Tostada De Tinga

$1.99

Volcan de Cochinita Pibil

$2.29

Orden Flautas

$8.99

Street Taco Tostada

$2.29

Tostada served with Bistec, minced onion and cilantro. Topped with avocado, quest fresco and grilled onions.

Signature Tacos

Baja Taco

$2.50

Quesabirria

$2.50

Orden de Baja Taco

$9.99

Orden de Quesabirria

$9.99

RIBEYE STEAK

$21.99

Tako-Keto

$6.99

Huarache Norteno

$7.99

Chuilitos Tacos

$13.99
PANCITA TACOS

$13.49

Kids Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.98

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.98

Orden Bistec - Kids

$5.98

Extras

Flour Tortilla

$1.99

Corn Tortillas (5)

$1.50

Gomitas Preparadas 8oz

$4.99

Carne Seca

$8.99

Orden Cebolla Azada

$2.50

Porcion Cebolla Azada

$0.75

Salsa

$0.25

Crema

$0.75

Fruit Cup (8oz)

$3.99

Chips

$1.50

Chips & Salsa

$2.50

Jalapeno

$0.50

Panela

$2.50

Chipotle (4oz)

$0.75

Double Tortilla

$1.00

Queso

$0.50

Aguacate

$0.50

Fruta PrepRada 4oz

$1.99

Orden De Papas

$2.99

Mix Michelada 6oz

$5.99

T-Shirt Team Member

$15.00Out of stock

Caps

Out of stock

Visors

$11.99Out of stock

Comsome Birria

$0.50

Tshirt

$19.99Out of stock

Gomitas Preparadas 4oz

$2.50

Pico De Gallo Chips

$2.99

Consome

$0.75

Fruit Cup 4oz

$1.99

Chips & Queso

$2.99

Cebolla Curtida Porcion

$0.50

Topping limonada

$1.50

PINA

$0.50

Tortilla Artesanal

$0.75

Desserts

Pie De Guayaba

$6.99Out of stock

Pie De Mango

$6.99

Cheescake

$6.99

Paletas de fruta

$3.25

Paletas de crema

$3.25

Drinks

32oz Limonada

$4.99

LIMO FRESA

$5.99

Bottled Water

$1.50

LIMO PIÑA

$5.99

LIMO MANGO

$5.99

LIMO PEPINO

$5.99

Chelada

$2.50

LIMO TAMARINDO

$5.99

Mexicana Coca

$3.50

Lata Coca Cola

$1.50

Lata Sprite

$1.50

Lata Dr Pepper

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Kids Koolaid

$1.00

Coke Zero

$1.50

JOYA MANZANA

$3.50

JOYA PONCHE

$3.50

Coca mex 355 ml

$2.50

Beer

Ultra

$3.99

UItra Gold

$3.99

Corona

$4.99

Dos XX

$4.99

Miller Lite

$3.99

Bud Light

$3.99

Tecate Roja

$4.99

Tecate Lite

$4.99

Budweiser

$3.99

Negra Modelo

$4.99

Modelo Especial

$4.99

Victoria

$4.16

Sol

$4.99

Smirnoff

$4.99

Estrella Jalisco

$4.99

Pacifico

$4.99

Canijilla Pepino

$4.16

Canijilla Mango

$4.16Out of stock

Shiner

$4.99

Heineken

$4.99Out of stock

Corona Premie

$4.99

Indio

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3340 Pablo Kisel Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78520

Directions

Gallery
Calacas Tacos & Beer image

Map
