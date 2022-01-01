Go
Hogstone's Wood Oven

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

460 Main St • $$

Avg 4.2 (384 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Tom & Goat$20.00
Smoked Tomato Sauce, Goat Cheese, Herbs
Grilled & Raw Radicchio, Whipped Goat Cheese$15.00
Pepperoni Pizza$24.00
Saltblade pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, herbs
Marinara Pizza$14.00
Vegan - tomato sauce with garlic and herbs
Alliums & Herbs Pizza$23.00
Olive oil base, cow and goat cheese, Alliums and herbs to finish
Greens & Verjus Vinaigrette$12.00
Mozzarella Pizza$18.00
Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Herbs
Mushrooms, Alliums$26.00
Garlic Cream Base, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Alliums and Ladysmith cheese
(cannot be done without alliums)
Mushrooms, Herbs & Grits$18.00
Potato Pizza$23.00
Potato, Pickled Jalapeno & Cheddar, Smoked Mozzarella
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

460 Main St

Eastsound WA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
