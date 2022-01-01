Go
Holy Frijoles

THE BEAN KNOWS . . .
TEX MEX & MARGARITAS!

GRILL

908-912 West 36th Street • $$

Avg 3.9 (1438 reviews)

Popular Items

TO GO Chips & Salsa$2.50
house-made chips & salsa picante
BYO Chimichanga$12.00
fried crisp burrito! flour tortilla, cheddar jack cheese, poblano peppers, onions, salsa picante + verde, sour cream
Taquitos$8.00
flour tortilla rolled with cheddar jack cheese, choice of filling & fried crisp, side of salsa picante & sour cream
Quesadillas$11.00
flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese, onions,
poblano peppers, choice of filling, side of salsa picante & sour cream
Queso & Chips$5.00
House made queso and corn tortilla chips. Add chorizo or vegetarian carne falso!
Taco Solo
tacos one by one
Guacamole & Chips$6.00
Fresh guacamole and corn tortilla chips!
BYO Burrito$11.00
flour tortilla, cheddar jack cheese, poblano peppers, onions, salsa picante & sour cream + your choice of fillings
3 Taco Platter$12.00
with refried beans & rice. side of salsa picante & sour cream
1 PAPER BAG
IF YOU WOULD LIKE YOUR FOOD IN A BAG YOU MUST SELECT HOW MANY BAGS YOU WOULD LIKE HERE!!!
Location

908-912 West 36th Street

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday3:30 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:30 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:30 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:30 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
