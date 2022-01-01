Go
Toast

Holy Basil

Your Neighborhood Thai Bangkok Street Food Window

NOODLES

718 S Los Angeles St Suite A • $$

Avg 4.7 (528 reviews)

Popular Items

Handmade Mama's Egg Rolls$6.00
Hand rolled crispy egg rolls stuffed with glass noodle, carrot, wooden ear mushroom, ground pork shoulder.
Kai Yang Pak Soi (BBQ Chicken)$14.00
Grilled Jidori Chicken Thigh marinated with Cilantro Roots, Turmeric, Garlic and White Peppercorn served with Pickled Papaya, Cilantro, Scallions on top of Wild Rice Berry. Choice of Sauces
Pad Ka Naah (Chinese Broccoli)$12.00
Wok-Fired Chinese Broccoli, Bird's Eye Chili, Garlic, Fermented Soy Bean Served Over Rice. Add Protein to this!
Gra Pow Neuh$15.00
Wok-fired house blend certified angus ground beef, holy basil, long bean, bird's eye chili, garlic served over rice and topped with farmer market fried egg.
Gra Pow Moo Krob$16.00
Wok-fired crispy pork belly, holy basil, long bean, bird's eye chili, garlic served over rice and topped with farmer market fried egg.
Joy's Thai Tea + Oatly$4.50
Joy's Thai Tea with Oat Milk
Kao Moo Dang ( BBQ Pork )$15.00
Thai Style Char Siu Pork Collar, Cilantro Roots Miso Gravy serves over rice with Pickled Radish and Sweet Soy Sauce Vinegar.
Gra Pow Eggplant$14.00
Wok-fired eggplant, kalabasa squash, Thai basil, scallions, bird's eye chili,
garlic served over rice and topped with farmer market fried egg.
Kai Jeew (Kid Friendly)$12.00
Thai classic fluffy farmer market
omelette, Thai basil served over rice.
Yum Wood Ear Mushroom and Peanut$6.00
Wood Ear Mushroom, Steamed Peanut, Fish Sauce, Lime, Chinese Celery, Bird's Eye Chili, Garlic Oil.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

718 S Los Angeles St Suite A

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Uncle Paulie's Deli Downtown

No reviews yet

Uncle Paulie's Downtown
Place an order now for take out or delivery.

Sushi Nabeeya

No reviews yet

Hole in the wall restaurant tucked in Santee cul-de-sec in DTLA

Superfine Pizza

No reviews yet

Thank you for supporting small businesses!

R&B Tea Downtown Los Angeles

No reviews yet

We love making tea for those who love drinking it. Boba is life!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston