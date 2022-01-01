Go
Hook & Ladder Pizza Company

Come in for a fully involved meal at our Firehouse themed pizza restaurant in Hollister, MO!
We offer delicious hand-tossed pies made to your specs. All of our crusts and sauces are made from our own special recipes and are made fresh each morning. Our products are made with top quality ingredients to provide you with an epic pizza experience.
We would like to encourage everyone to find out how they can help with their own local fire district.

Popular Items

Side Salad$3.99
Dinner Salad$7.99
Xtreme 5 Cheese Pizza-
Throw all the cheeses in the kitchen together to get this spectacular cheesy delight with a blend of mozzarella, provolone, cheddar and parmesan cheeses atop our special Alfredo sauce base.
Super Pizza-
A combination of all the toppings a pizza should have: pepperoni, beef, pork sausage, Italian sausage, green peppers, black olives, red onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese atop our original tomato sauce.
Meat Pizza-
Load it up with pepperoni, beef, pork sausage, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon, mozzarella cheese atop our original tomato sauce.
Toasted Ravioli$7.99
Breaded and baked beef raviolis served with a side of marinara.
Breadsticks$7.99
Our garlic breadsticks baked to perfection,brushed with butter, and sprinkled with parmesan! Served with or with out cheese and a side of marinara.
Build Your Own Pizza
All pizzas come with our own delicious freshly made crust and homemade red sauce.
1 LARGE Two-Topping Pizza$10.99
Get any LARGE Two-Topping Pizza for only $10.99
Blackberry Cobbler$3.99
Location

26 Downing Street

Hollister MO

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
