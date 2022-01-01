Go
Toast

Hop-N-Grape

Come on in and enjoy!

BBQ

924 15th Ave • $$

Avg 4 (294 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Cobb$11.50
Mac & Cheese$5.50
Brisket Sandwich$13.00
Dip$13.50
Cuban$12.50
Steak Wrap$11.50
Iceberg Wedge$8.50
Combo Platter$19.50
Pork Sandwich$12.00
Brisket Platter$18.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

924 15th Ave

Longview WA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pancake House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Antidote Tap House - Longview

No reviews yet

18 Rotating Small Craft Taps!

The Carriage

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Victorico's Mexican Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston