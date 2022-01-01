Go
HOPTOWN

Fresh ingredients and smoky flavor make a great pizza pie! That, and a cold craft beer, cider or local wine will make a great pairing. Come on down!

PIZZA

2560 DONALD • $$

Avg 4.8 (269 reviews)

Popular Items

Pep Pep Peroni$13.99
Pesto based and topped with pepperoni, onion and fresh mozzarella...a tasty pizza, indeed!
HopDaddy$15.99
Our most popular! Garlic red sauce with three meats—italian sausage, pepperoni and bacon crumbles— and plenty of cheese, onion and tomato!
Hoptown Harvest$14.99
Red sauce topped with lots of veg—spinach, red pepper, mushroom, tomato, onion and fresh mozzarella. [Shown with added italian sausage]
Italian Ploughboy$16.99
Italian farm sauce, pepperoni, tomato, onion, salami, black olives, peperoncini, prosciutto, pecorino, gruyere, parmesan and fresh mozzarella, seasonings - a fest of a pizza!
Local Loco - Peachy Piglet$16.99
White Sauce, Mozzarella, Fontina Cheese, Jalapenos, Fresh Local Peaches, Prosciutto Parmesan Cheese, Garnished with fresh Basil and Hot Honey.
Build Your Own Pizza$10.99
Starts with Red Sauce, Cheese Blend, Fresh Mozzarella
Porky Pine$14.99
Pesto on the bottom. Add pinenuts, pecorino, parmesan, prosciutto, tomato, onion. Then topped with balsamic reduction. Salt/sweet favorite!
American Pie$14.99
A HopTown Favorite! Sweet and salty yumminess...Salami paired with goat cheese, caramelized onion and local honey drizzles
Farm-Aggio Bread$10.99
Our Cheesy Bread — Garlic Olive Oil base with mozzarella cheese and three spices—rosemary, oregano and thyme...delicious!
Clydes Side Salad$4.99
Spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and fresh shaved parmesan cheese.
Choice of Dressing: Honey Mustard, Ranch, Blue Cheese or Raspberry Vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2560 DONALD

WAPATO WA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

