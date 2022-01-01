Inferno Pizza - Elizabeth
Inferno Pizza, Pasta, & Wings Restaurant is your favorite local place to enjoy Award Winning Food! Our Elizabeth location offers Delivery and Take-Out Services 7 days a week!
PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
957 hayden blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
957 hayden blvd
elizabeth PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Elizabeth Express LLC
Located in the heart of Elizabeth, PA our refurbished rail car diner is here to serve up American classics
GARLETTOS DINER
Come in and enjoy!
Falorio's
Family inspired, Homemade, Fresh, Authentic Italian eatery! Enjoy a Pittsburgh Style Pizza pie, or a Hoagie, Salad, and other Specialties in a warm family oriented atmosphere. Take-out, Dine-In, and Delivery available in selected areas.
Pasquale's Pizzeria
Family owned & operated for 13 years, we serve only the freshest product from the finest ingredients, crafted by hand just the way you like it. We use our own homemade sauce & dough for our original flavor that you wont find anywhere else. Unfortunately, at this time we are under strain just like so many other small businesses during the pandemic. Thank you for your patience and for your continued support! We wouldn't be here without YOU.