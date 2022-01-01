Go
Toast

Island Way Grill

Hand Cut Steaks and Fresh Seafood

20 Island Way

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

20 Island Way

Clearwater FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tacos, Tequilas & Rum

No reviews yet

Orale güey..Comida con Sabor... y mucho Tequila y Rum.... Salud para Todos.

Jimmy's Crows Nest

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salt Cracker Fish Camp

No reviews yet

Southern Seafood Comfort!

Clear Sky Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! We are just steps from the beach.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston