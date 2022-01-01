Go
ie & un dito

ie & un dito are neighborhood eaterieses at heart, inspired by Italian "piazzas" Conveniently located on the Minnehaha Parkway nestled amidst the lakes of South Minneapolis. We are awakened by the Italian dining traditions that inspire authentic hospitality and nurture depth of flavor and nuance within our community.

4724 Cedar Ave S

Popular Items

CALABRIAN CAULIFLOWER$10.00
Calabrian chili salsa, grated grana padano
BREAD RUSTIC LOAF$5.75
Par baked fresh bread to finish at home in the over at 375 for 5-7 minutes.
RIGATONI$20.00
Fennel sausage, mascarpone, truffle,
prosciutto breadcrumbs
ARANCINI$4.00
Hand made arborio rice ball stuffed with smoked mozzarella, basil, and tomato
SHAVED ROOT SALAD$13.00
Seasonal root vegetables, orange, olive oil, muesli, Pecorino, citrus vinaigrette
SPAGHETTI$14.00
Pomodoro, grana padano, basil
TIRAMISU$10.00
Irish Cream, lady fingers, espresso
CHOCOLATE OLIVE OIL TORTE$10.00
Whipped cream, toasted pistachio, sea salt (GLUTEN FREE)
MUSHROOM CAPPELLETTI$20.00
Filled cappelletti pasta, creme fraiche, whiskey barrel-aged shoyu, roasted mushrooms, thyme
CAVATELLI$17.00
House stewed bolognese, grana padano
Location

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
