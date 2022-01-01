Go
Toast

Itsumo Ramen

We hope you enjoy our ramen as much as we have enjoyed creating it for you.

1451 O St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Miso Ramen$11.00
Choice of Protein, buttered corn, steamed bok choy, nori seaweed, scallion & ramen noodles in a chicken and miso broth
Tan tan men$11.00
Choice of Protein, fresh cucumber, sweet pickled cabbage, steamed bok choy, cilantro & udon noodles in a spicy sichuan peanut pork broth.
Spicy Chicken Bao$4.00
spicy chicken patty, hoisin sauce, cucumber, jalapeno & cilantro
PREMIUM TONKOTSU$14.98
Chashu Pork Belly, Chashu Chicken, Ground Pork, Bean sprouts, Green Onions, Bamboo Shoots and soft boiled egg.
Stir Fry Ramen$11.00
sweet & savory stir fried noodles, onion, bell pepper, cilantro, green onions.
Gua Bao$4.00
chashu pork belly, savory peanut sauce, kimchi, cilantro
Pork Gyoza (pan fried)$6.50
6 pcs Pork dumplings with ponzu sauce,
Tonkotsu$12.00
Chashu Pork belly, pickled bamboo shoot, steamed bok choy, soft boiled egg, nori seaweed, scallion & ramen noodles in pork broth
UMAMI SHOYU$11.00
Choice of Protein, mushroom, soft boiled egg, fresh ginger, scallion & ramen noodles in a soy chicken broth.
Tan Tan Tofu$11.00
Tofu, fresh cucumber, sweet pickled cabbage, steamed bok choy,cilantro & udon noodles in a spicy sichuan peanut veggie broth.
See full menu

Location

1451 O St

Lincoln NE

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Agave - New Location

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dammi Dammi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

YIA YIA'S Pizza

No reviews yet

YIA YIA’S Downtown offers DELIVERY to your home or office. ORDER ONLINE!

Mallory's - Lincoln

No reviews yet

Mallorys Gastro Pub & Cafe is a trifecta fused with American cuisine and a touch of Irish flair.Mallory’s cafe and Gastro Pub was created to deliver great food, drinks, and service. We offer Delivery and Full service catering. From meat and cheese trays, salad platters and boxed lunches to our signature dishes.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston