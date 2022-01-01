Go
Izakaya Ittoku

Come in and enjoy our Japanese Tapas-style dishes! Okonomiyaki, Yakitori, Sushi and a whole lot more!

1815 Massachusetts Ave

Popular Items

Steak Don$16.00
Sirloin Steak with House butter-garlic sauce over rice
Omusoba$12.00
Yakisoba noodles wrapped in an Omelette
*Nigiri Combo$23.00
Tuna, Yellowtail, Torched Salmon, Torched Jack Mackerel, Scallop, Botan Shrimp, Salmon Roe and Eel Nigiri
Yakitori 5 Pcs$13.00
Oshi Salmon$11.00
Torched Salmon and Sushi Rice Box-pressed
Takowasa$5.00
Raw Octopus in Wasabi Sauce
Onigiri$4.50
Rice Triangles 1 Piece (Choice of: Spicy Cod Roe / Salmon / Plum)
Takoyaki$4.00
Fried Octopus balls (Mentai-Mayo/Scallion-Mayo/Grated Radish Ponzu)
House Okonomiyaki$13.00
Layered Pancake meal of pork, vegetables, noodles, and eggs
Kara-Age$8.00
Japanese Fried Chicken
Location

Cambridge MA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
