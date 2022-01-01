Jenny's Steak House
Come in and enjoy! Your neighborhood place for good food and friendly folks!
11041 S. Menard Ave.
Location
11041 S. Menard Ave.
Chicago Ridge IL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Original Pancake House
We are open for carryout & online ordering ONLY.
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0161
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Melinda's Pub
Craft beer, delicious food, and fun times!
Clancy's Pizza Pub
Irish pub and restaurant featuring homemade thin crust pizza, full menu, family friendly, live Irish music, best pint of Guinness, draft beer, video gaming and fun.