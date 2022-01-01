Go
The Original Pancake House

10900 S. Cicero Avenue

Popular Items

Strawberry French Toast$13.59
6 pieces of our golden brown light and fluffy thick-cut french toast, topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.
Cherry Kijafa Crepes$10.99
3 delicate crepes made from our French Batter, rolled with cherries simmered in our special kijafa sauce. Dusted with powdered sugar- tart and delicious!
Meat Lover’s Omelette$13.99
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette complemented by bits of smoked bacon and 1 cheese. Please choose from American, Cheddar, Feta, Havarti, Pepper Jack or Swiss Cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
Link & French Toast Combo$11.69
2 pieces of our french toast, 2 eggs any style and 2 links
Spinach Omelette$12.59
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette complemented by fresh spinach and Feta Cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
Hash Browns w/Cheese$4.99
Add Cheddar Cheese to our shredded potatoes with onions for a cheesy, light and fluffy complement to your breakfast entree.
1/2 Potato Pancakes$9.99
3 pancakes
Turkey Western Omelette$14.09
An oven baked omelette with turkey links, red pepper, green pepper, onion, and cheddar cheese.
Side of Cheese Grits$3.44
with Cheddar Cheese
Apple Pancake$13.49
Our specialty, Oven Baked to perfection with fresh Granny Smith apples and cinnamon glaze
Location

10900 S. Cicero Avenue

Oaklawn IL

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
