JJ'S Bar And Grill
We specialize on Caribbean Cuisine but we also offer lots of American dishes. We have a full Bar and two event rooms. We do Dine-in, Take-out and deliveries to include catering to any type of event. We are located inside a hotel, so it makes it convenient for out of town visitors. We offer a hotel discount to our guests.
726 East Oglethorpe Highway
Location
Hinesville GA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
