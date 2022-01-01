Go
Toast

JJ'S Bar And Grill

We specialize on Caribbean Cuisine but we also offer lots of American dishes. We have a full Bar and two event rooms. We do Dine-in, Take-out and deliveries to include catering to any type of event. We are located inside a hotel, so it makes it convenient for out of town visitors. We offer a hotel discount to our guests.

726 East Oglethorpe Highway

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

726 East Oglethorpe Highway

Hinesville GA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Doodles

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

VFW Post 6602

No reviews yet

VFW Canteen

Ralphie’s Theatre and Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Pizza - Wings- Heros Sandwiches

Melody's Coastal Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston