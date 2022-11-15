Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Chicken

Snazzy’s Hot Wings & Sassy Things

review star

No reviews yet

4300 Ocean Hwy, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings 10 pc
Wings 20pc
Fries

Appetizers

l/2lb Steamed Shrimp

$13.99

1 lb Steamed Shrimp

$24.99

l/2lb Crab Legs

$19.99

1 lb Crab Legs

$36.99

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Chips with Spinach Artichoke Dip

$7.99

Chips and Queso

$7.99

Cheese Sticks

$8.99

Jumbo Pretzel

$8.99

Buffalo Shrimp (12)

$13.99

Buffalo Shrimp (20)

$24.99

Fried Calamari

$12.49

Chili & Cheese Fries

$8.99

Vidalia Onion Rings

$8.29

Snazzy’s Sampler

$21.99

Nachos

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Loaded Tots

$13.29

Loaded Tots

$12.99

Quesadilla

BROKEN CRAB

$13.99Out of stock

JALAPENO POPPERS

$5.00Out of stock

Salads

House Salad

$8.99

Caesar Salad

$8.79

Snazzy’s Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Snazzy’s Chicken Salad

$13.49

Soups

Bowl of Chili

$6.29

New England Clam Chowder

$7.29

Sides

Broccoli

$3.99

Celery

$1.79

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Corn Fritters

$3.99

Extra Sauce

$1.29

Fried Okra

$3.99

Fries

$4.29

MacN'Cheese

$3.79

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Green Beans

$3.99

Sweet Com on the Cob

$2.79

Tots

$4.99

Red Potatoes

$3.99

Add Burger Patty

$7.29

Add Chicken

$7.29

Add Shrimp

$7.29

Beer Cheese

$3.29

Queso

$3.29

Side onion rings

$1.49

Burgers

Build Your Own Burgers

$11.29

Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.29

Chicken Philly

$13.29

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$11.29

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$13.99

Flounder Sandwich

$13.99

Fried Green Tomato Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Open Face Roast Beef

$13.29

Wings -N- Tenders

Wings 10 pc

Wings 10 pc

$15.99

Wings 20pc

$30.99

Wings 50 pc

$71.99

6 Piece Zingers

$13.29

6 Piece Tenders

$12.99

1 wing

$1.69

5 wings

$8.29

Country Favorites

Hamburger Steak

$14.99

Roast Beef

$14.99

Pork Chops

$14.29

Pasta

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$16.99

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$16.29

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$17.99

Hand-Cut Steaks

12oz Ribeye Steak

$26.99

Seafood

Flounder

$16.99

Shrimp Dinner

$17.99

Low Country Boil

$17.99

Grilled Salmon

$17.29

Specialty Pizzas

The Supreme

BBQ Chicken

Hawaiian Pizza

Snazzy’s Cheese Steak

Hot & Sassy Buffalo Chicken

Margherita

Chicken Spinach Artichoke

Thin Crust Pizza

14” Cheese w/Tomato Sauce Pizza

$13.29

17” Cheese w/Tomato Sauce Pizza

$16.29

14” Snazzy’s Favorite Pizza

$20.79

17” Snazzy’s Favorite Pizza

$23.79

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

New York Cheesecake

$6.99

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$7.99
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
4300 Ocean Hwy, Richmond Hill, GA 31324, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Map
