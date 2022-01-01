Go
Toast

Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - MALVERN AVE

Come in and enjoy!

2215 Malvern Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fajita Chicken Quesadilla$10.75
Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Fajita Chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.
A18 Pollo Con Queso$9.95
Grilled Chicken (or choice of meat) served on a bed of rice and topped with our delicious queso blanco.
C1 Three Enchiladas$10.95
Three Enchiladas Choice of cheese, chicken or beef, served with your favorite topping
Tamale (1)$1.95
Fajitas$13.99
Half pound of tender juicy Chicken, Beef, Shrimp or Mix, with sizzling sauteed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & flour tortillas.
Soft Taco$2.75
Crispy Taco$2.25
Rice$1.99
Queso To-Go$7.45
Our famous creamy white or yellow cheese dip
Sopapilla (1)$1.45
See full menu

Location

2215 Malvern Ave

Hot Springs AR

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cafe 1217

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red Oak Fillin' Station

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Pho House - Viet Kitchen & Cafe

No reviews yet

We're ready to take it to the next level. If there is any issue or recommendation, please talk to us!

Maxwell Blade Theatre Of Magic

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston