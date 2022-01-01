Go
Toast

JuiceLand

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

SMOOTHIES

1900-A E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd • $

No reviews yet

Popular Items

ORIGINATOR
apple juice, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
PEACHY GREEN
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
HONEY BEARY
almond milk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
HOME RUN
apple juice, strawberry, banana
JULIO VERDE
orange juice, almond milk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil
MOONTOWER
almond milk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date
PERCOLATOR
almond milk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon
I DREAM OF GREENIE
hemp milk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
BAM BAM
pineapple, banana, mango, almond, hemp protein, coconut oil, spirulina
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Drive-Thru

Location

1900-A E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sour Duck Market

No reviews yet

From coffee to pastry and smoked meats to beer garden, Sour Duck Market has a little something for everyone. With our continuation of ethical sourcing, we commit to providing an approachable menu inspired by our farmers. Stop by and check us out today!

The Wheel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Chile Cafe y Cantina

No reviews yet

Mexican and Tex-mex Cuisine. Curbside pickup. Contactless transaction. On Manor Road since 2003.
3% packaging fee on pickup and delivery

Austin Daily Press

No reviews yet

With humble roots as a late night food trailer, team ADP got their start pressing panini for the show goers and bar patrons of the Red River Cultural District. With an insatiable hunger for big, bold, Texas sized flavor and all things sandwich the team partnered with Executive Chef Reed Faitak in the summer of 2012 and took the leap to a brick and mortar operation.
With the advent of a tiny, yet proper kitchen, Chef Reed and his team found their culinary calling by way of the classic Mexican sandwich, the Torta. Fresh baked Telera Rolls were the perfect platform for Chef Reeds' endless creativity and unique approach to balancing classic and contemporary flavors and techniques. A Chef's approach to sandwiches was born, and as they say, the rest is history.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston