East Austin juice & smoothie spots you'll love
More about Blenders & Bowls Eastside
SMOOTHIES
Blenders & Bowls Eastside
1625 E 6th st, Austin
|Popular items
|The O.G.
|$7.00
BLEND | acai, strawberries, bananas, apple juice
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, bananas, local honey
|Kale Kreation
|$7.50
kale, apples, bananas, almond butter, vanilla almond milk
|The Beach Bowl
|$8.00
BLEND | acai, mangos, coconut water
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, blueberries, coconut shreds, local honey
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
2601 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin
|Popular items
|SOUL BOULDER
coconut water, almond mylk, banana, blueberry, cherry, almond, cacao powder, brown rice protein, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon
|JULIO VERDE
orange juice, almond milk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil
|STRAWBERRY MYLKSHAKE
hemp milk, banana, strawberry, hemp seeds, vanilla
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
1109 E. 5th Street, Austin
|Popular items
|WILD CHILD
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil
|GUAYUSA
concentrated clean energy
|BLUE DREAM
pineapple, bue majik, ginger, lemon, cbd oil
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
1900-A E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|LIQUID GOLD
lemon, ginger, turmeric
|ORIGINATOR
apple juice, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
|WILD CHILD
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil