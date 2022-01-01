East Austin juice & smoothie spots you'll love

Must-try juice & smoothie spots in East Austin

Blenders and Bowls image

SMOOTHIES

Blenders & Bowls Eastside

1625 E 6th st, Austin

Avg 4.8 (868 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The O.G.$7.00
BLEND | acai, strawberries, bananas, apple juice
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, bananas, local honey
Kale Kreation$7.50
kale, apples, bananas, almond butter, vanilla almond milk
The Beach Bowl$8.00
BLEND | acai, mangos, coconut water
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, blueberries, coconut shreds, local honey
More about Blenders & Bowls Eastside
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

2601 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SOUL BOULDER
coconut water, almond mylk, banana, blueberry, cherry, almond, cacao powder, brown rice protein, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon
JULIO VERDE
orange juice, almond milk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil
STRAWBERRY MYLKSHAKE
hemp milk, banana, strawberry, hemp seeds, vanilla
More about JuiceLand
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

1109 E. 5th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
WILD CHILD
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil
GUAYUSA
concentrated clean energy
BLUE DREAM
pineapple, bue majik, ginger, lemon, cbd oil
More about JuiceLand
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

1900-A E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LIQUID GOLD
lemon, ginger, turmeric
ORIGINATOR
apple juice, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
WILD CHILD
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil
More about JuiceLand

