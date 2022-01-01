Go
Kahlos Taqueria & Bar

718 N 23rd St • $$

Avg 4.5 (165 reviews)

Rice$2.45
3 Taco Special$12.00
Three tacos of your choice, rice and beans!
Chips & Salsa$3.75
Nachos de Carnitas$8.95
Pulled Pork Carnitas marinated in Beer, Oranges and Mexican Herbs.
Guacamole$5.50
Loaded Burrito$14.00
Beef Barbacoa$3.65
Burrito$12.00
Flour tortilla filled Rice, Beans, meat/veggie of your choice and pico de Gallo. You can also add cheese, salsa or salad.
Crazy Corn$4.25
Corn on the Cobb rolled in Mexican Mayo, Cotija Cheese, Tajín and Lime.
Cheese Dip$5.50
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

718 N 23rd St

Richmond VA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
