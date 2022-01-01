KC Juke House
Come in and enjoy!
1700 E 18th St
Location
1700 E 18th St
Kansas City MO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Soirée Steakhouse & Oyster Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Torn Label Brewing Co
We currently have limited seating to ensure a safe environment for our guests and staff. Seating is mandatory at this time. Guests are encouraged to grab a menu from and place orders with the bartenders on staff, and to grab a table in our brand new indoor area and patio.
Border Brewing Company
The original brewery taproom in the Kansas City Crossroads Arts District.
Sot Tavern
Come in and enjoy!