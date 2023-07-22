Coffee Menu

Signature Drinks

Yes, Chef!

$5.50+

A latte with brown sugar syrup and oatmilk

MLK Way

$6.00+

A latte with caramel, mocha and vanilla

La Paseo

$5.50+

A latte with cinnamon, vanilla, rice milk

The Vine

$5.50+

A latte with rosemary and lavender

Honeybee

$5.50+

A latte with cardamom, honey, and vanilla

Teas

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Earl Grey Tea

$3.00+

Mint Green Tea (Rainier)

$3.00+

Chamomile Tea

$3.00+

Currant Tea (iced)

$3.00+

Tea Latte

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate/ Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Coffee

Latte

$5.00+

Cappuccino (hot only)

$5.00+Out of stock

Americano

$4.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$4.50+

Shot of Espresso

$3.00Out of stock

Cortado

$4.00Out of stock

Macchiato

$4.00Out of stock

Lemonade

Classic

$5.00

Peach

$5.50

Strawberry

$5.50

Blueberry

$5.50

Blackberry

$5.50

Coolers

Mango Mama

$6.00

Hibi****s

$6.00

Edna's Lemonade

$6.00

cucumbers and mint muddled in lemonade

Seasonal

Strawberry Matcha

$5.50+

An iced drink with fresh strawberries, strawberry syrup and matcha

Almond Honey Latte

$5.00+

A latte with almond and honey syrup

Merchandise

T Shirts

Gumbo Fest Shirt

$20.00

Cof

coffee mug

$12.50

Market

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$4.00+

Cold Brew

$4.00

Retail

BG Ketchup

$5.00

BG Honey Mustard

$5.00

BG Tzatziki

$5.00

BG Hot Sauce

$5.00

BG BGQ

$5.00

Bakery

Turnovers

Blueberry

$3.00

Strawberry

$3.00

Apple

$3.00

Muffins

Apple

$1.50

Oat, Carrot, Raisin

$1.50

Cherry and Carrot

$1.50

Banana

$1.50

Cinnamon Rolls

Classic

$7.00

Strawberry

$5.00

Croissants

Classic

$3.00

Chocolate

$3.00

Coffee Cake

Sweet Potato Coffee Cake

$5.00

Pockets

Sweet Potato

$4.00

Cream Cheese & Everything Bagel Seasoning

$4.00

Broccoli, Pesto, Pare

$4.00

Ham & Pimento Cheese

$4.00

Cupcakes

Cupcake of the Day

$2.50

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$1.00

White Chocolate Macadamia

$1.00

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Oatmeal Raisin

$1.00

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.00

B&W Shortbread

$3.00

Price Based Bakery Items

$1

$1.00

$2

$2.00

$3

$3.00

$4

$4.00

Quiche

Quiche of the Day

$5.00

Tart

Tart of the Day

$4.00

Mini Loafs

Banana

$2.00

Twinkies

Classic

$2.50