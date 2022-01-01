Go
Kesos Tacos

Tacos Made Right!

TACOS

600 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd • $

Avg 4.4 (3280 reviews)

Popular Items

Fountain Drink$2.50
Maine Root Sodas, sweetened with pure cane sugar.
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee$3.75
Locally roasted.
Iced Tea$2.50
Coffee$2.25
Locally roasted, fair trade coffee.
Fried Avocado$4.75
Hand-battered fried avocado, lettuce, grated carrots, pico de gallo, topped with jalapeño ranch & queso, on a flour tortilla.
Orange Juice$3.00
Coca Cola Bottle$2.95
Topo Chico$2.95
Mineral Water
Redbull$3.50
Veggie$4.25
Grilled sweet corn, onions, bell peppers & green zucchini, with fresh guacamole, cheddar cheese, topped with queso, on a corn tortilla.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

600 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
