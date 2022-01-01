Kings Deli
Sandwiches for the people!
201 East 5th Street
Popular Items
Location
201 East 5th Street
Greenville NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Still Life Greenville
Capture the Moment
5th Street Hardware
Come in and enjoy!
Dirty Dan's
Come in and enjoy!
Starlight Cafe
Owned and operated by the Boutilier family since 2000. Serving downtown Greenville the freshest cuisine for 20 years, along with the finest cocktails. No contact curbside pickup and off-site private dining are available.