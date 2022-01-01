Go
Kings Deli

Sandwiches for the people!

201 East 5th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chips$2.50
TLUB$9.50
House roasted turkey breast, NC Heritage Farm bacon, hothouse tomato, Coastal Plains local lettuce, Ashe County sharp cheddar, Duke’s basil mayo on sourdough
Potato Salad$3.00
red onion, Starlight Farm eggs, celery, NC bacon, vinegar, mayo
HAM PART$10.00
Ham and Swiss melt, yellow mustard, pickles on Hawaiian roll
THAT’LL DO PIG$9.50
NC Heritage Farm bacon, hothouse tomato, Coastal Plains local lettuce, Duke’s basil mayo on sourdough
Banana Pudding$5.00
TURKEY LURKEY$10.00
House roasted turkey breast and NC Ashe County sharp cheddar melt, tomato, NC Heritage Farm bacon, house made ranch, ciabatta
COMBO$3.00
Add chips, a pickle spear and a Pepsi
RASPBERRY BERET$9.50
Brie, NC prosciutto, raspberry jam, arugula, baguette
BANH MI?!!! BANH YOU!!!$9.50
House roasted NC Heritage Farm pork loin, pickled carrots and daikon radish, cilantro, jalapeño, Viet butter on baguette
Location

201 East 5th Street

Greenville NC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
