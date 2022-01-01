Go
Kora Coffee & Gift Shop

Specialty coffee and tea shop inside the hospital. We also sell specialty gift items, flowers and essentials for visitors and patients.

Bryan Hospital, 433 W. High Street

No reviews yet

Location

Bryan Hospital, 433 W. High Street

Bryan OH

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

