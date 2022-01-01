La Carreta
La Carreta is a family owned business that’s been around for 20+ years! Authentic Peruvian food lobed by the community.
340 E 1200 S
Location
OREM UT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
