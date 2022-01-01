Mexican & Tex-Mex
La Cuevita
Open today 4:00 PM - 2:00 AM
791 Reviews
$$
5922 N Figueroa Street
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Location
5922 N Figueroa Street, Los Angeles CA 90042
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Blind Barber
Come in and enjoy!
Cookbook - Highland Park
Come in and enjoy!
Cafe Birdie
Serving Highland Park since 2016
Highland Park Bowl
See you on the lanes!