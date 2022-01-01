Go
TOWN Pizza Highland Park

Hello, Town customers. We're now offering easier access to cashless ordering for pick-up at our York Blvd location.

PIZZA

5101 York Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (1233 reviews)

Popular Items

Arugula Salad To-Go$7.00
arugula, shaved parmesan, ground pepper,
tomatoes, with lemon vinaigrette
14" Medium Pepperoni$19.00
Classic curl and crisp pepperoni, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.
14" Medium Cheese$16.50
mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, organic tomato sauce
Chopped Salad To-Go$9.00
green leaf lettuce, dry salami, American Grana cheese, red bell peppers, red onions, chickpeas, with lemon dijon dressing
18" Large Cheese$22.00
mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, organic tomato sauce (8 slices)
18" Large Build Your Own$22.00
Build Your Own pizzas start with our housemade organic tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Beet Salad To-Go$8.00
mixed greens, beets, fresh dill, goat cheese,
with balsamic vinaigrette
Side of Ranch$2.00
14" Medium Build Your Own$16.50
Build Your Own pizzas start with our housemade organic tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
18" Large Pepperoni$25.00
Classic curl and crisp pepperoni, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

5101 York Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
