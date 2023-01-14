Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sticky Rice - Highland Park

5043 York Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90042

Snacks

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$15.00

Four skewers of free range chicken marinated in Thai spices. Served with peanut sauce and pickled cucumber salad.

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$12.00

Six crispy egg rolls stuffed with vegetables, mushrooms, and glass noodles. Served with our sweet chili sauce.

Fresh Summer Rolls

Fresh Summer Rolls

$12.00

Fresh and light mixed greens wrapped in rice paper with choice of tofu or shrimp. Served with peanut sauce.

Crispy Shrimp Rolls

Crispy Shrimp Rolls

$12.00

Five deep fried shrimp wrapped in wonton skins. Served with our sweet chili sauce.

Crispy Fried Tofu

Crispy Fried Tofu

$9.00

Seasoned organic tofu with sweet chili sauce. (Vegan)

Salads

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$12.00

Freshly shredded green papaya, carrots, long beans, and tomatoes pounded in a pok pok with Thai chilis, garlic, lime juice, fish sauce, and peanuts. Served with a wedge of cabbage.

Spicy Laab

Spicy Laab

$14.00

Minced chicken, pork, or tofu tossed in tamarind juice, fresh lime juice, fish sauce, rice powder, ground Thai chilis, onions, and cilantro. Served with a wedge of cabbage.

Soups

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$16.00

Spicy and sour soup broth with crimini mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, lemongrass, lime leaves, fish sauce and galanga root.

Tom Kha

Tom Kha

$16.00

Savory coconut soup with crimini mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, lemongrass, lime leaves, fish sauce and galanga root.

Noodle Soups

Khao Soi

Khao Soi

$17.00

Spicy Northern Thai curry soup with egg noodles. Topped with a hardboiled egg, onions, chili oil, pickled mustard, and crispy noodles.

Boat Noodle

Boat Noodle

$17.00

Thin rice noodles, beef balls, and sliced beef in a spicy broth. Topped with bean sprouts, Chinese broccoli, cilantro, and sweet basil.

Curries

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$16.00

Freshly ground savory yellow curry paste in coconut milk with potatoes, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, Thai chilis and cilantro. Served with Jasmine rice.

Green Curry

Green Curry

$16.00

Freshly ground spicy green curry paste in coconut milk with Thai eggplant, Thai holy basil, brussels sprouts, mushrooms, jalapenos and mixed chilis. Served with Jasmine rice.

Beef Panang Curry

Beef Panang Curry

$18.00

Slow cooked braised beef in panang curry with kaffir lime leaves. Topped with coconut cream and served with Jasmine rice.

Wok

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$15.00

Rice noodles stir-fried with tamarind sauce, eggs, carrots, bean sprouts, onions, sweet radish and Chinese chives. Garnished with peanuts and fresh sprouts.

Pad Siew

Pad Siew

$15.00

Flat rice noodles, egg, and Chinese broccoli stir-fried in a sweet dark soy sauce.

Drunken Noodle (Pad Kee Mao)

Drunken Noodle (Pad Kee Mao)

$15.00

Flat rice noodles, Thai holy basil, jalapenos, carrots, tomatoes, baby corn, mixed chilis, onions and garlic in a dark soy sauce.

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$15.00

Jasmine rice, eggs, tomatoes, and onions stir-fried in a savory sauce. Served with cucumber slices and a wedge of lime.

Sauteed Mixed Vegetables

Sauteed Mixed Vegetables

$12.00

Mushrooms, cabbage, carrots, baby corn and Chinese broccoli stir fried in a dark soy sauce and topped with fried garlic.

Grilled

Gai Yang

Gai Yang

$17.00

Boneless chicken thighs marinated overnight in Thai herbs and spices. Grilled and served with sticky rice, side of papaya salad & sweet chili sauce.

Crying Tiger

Crying Tiger

$24.00

Grilled marinated skirt steak served with sticky rice, side of papaya salad and jim jeaw sauce.

Specials

Fish Sauce Wings

$12.00

Fried chicken wings in our secret umami sauce.

Sticky Rice Burger

Sticky Rice Burger

$15.00

Ground pork with Thai holy basil, garlic and thai chilis topped with papaya slaw. Served on a sticky rice “bun” with a side of Thai fries and sriracha mayo.

Panang Curry Fries

Panang Curry Fries

$17.00

Beef panang curry served over crinkle cut fries. Like chili fries, but better.

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

$8.00

Freshly sliced mango over sweet sticky rice topped with coconut cream drizzle and sesame seeds. (Seasonal)

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

$6.00

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$3.00

Singha Soda Water

$4.00

Mexican Coca-Cola

$5.00

Diet Coke (8 oz)

$4.00

Coconut Water

$4.00

Oi Ocha Iced Green Tea

$6.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$6.00

Sides

Side of Rice

$2.00

Crinkle Cut Thai Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Side of Steamed Vegetables

$6.00

Side of Sauce

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Authentic Thai street food. Established in 2013 in sunny Los Angeles, CA.

5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042

