Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Joy on York
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Open for both Dine-in and Takeout!
Location
5100 York Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Gallery
