Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Joy on York

review star

No reviews yet

5100 York Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90042

Order Again

Popular Items

Dan Dan Noodles
Thousand Layer Pancake
Cold Salad Appetizers

Small Plates and Soups

Pick from daily selection in select sizes

Shrimp Wontons

Shrimp Wontons

$9.00

Six wontons chock-full of shrimp, dressed and garnished with scallions and cilantro. Pescatarian.

Simple Greens

$6.00

Our simple greens rotate due to seasonal and vendor availability. Today we have Yu Choy! Blanched with garlic, salt, and finished with sesame oil. Lightly seasoned to showcase its natural flavor.

Thousand Layer Pancake

Thousand Layer Pancake

$5.50

Plain pancake is vegan. Choice of add-ons for a hearty snack!

Hot & Sour Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

Organic tofu, beech mushroom, egg (cannot be removed).

Shrimp Wonton Soup

Shrimp Wonton Soup

A 12-hour chicken & pork broth, shrimp wontons, bok choy, and garnished with scallions.

Sesame Scallion Bread

Sesame Scallion Bread

Baked in house daily. Vegan.

Kabocha Squash Soup

Organic kabocha squash, onion, garlic, black pepper. Vegan.

Mains

Chiayi Chicken Rice

Chiayi Chicken Rice

$9.00

Jidori chicken, shallot oil, house pickle. Gluten-free.

Minced Pork on Rice

Minced Pork on Rice

$9.00

Braised Kurobuta minced pork served over rice, with soy braised egg, and house daikon pickles.

Vegan Mapo Tofu

Vegan Mapo Tofu

$12.00

Organic silken tofu, beech mushrooms. Made with gluten-free soy sauce and served with your choice of white or brown rice.

Wonton Noodle Soup

Wonton Noodle Soup

$11.00

12-hour chicken & pork broth, 5 shrimp wontons, bok choy, thin wheat noodles, and garnished with scallions.

Dan Dan Noodles

Dan Dan Noodles

$9.50

Sesame-peanut sauce, chili oil, cucumbers, and crushed peanuts. Served with thin wheat-based noodles. Vegan.

Slack Season Noodles

Slack Season Noodles

$9.50

Chicken and pork broth, minced pork, garlic, shrimp.

DIY Dan Dan Noodles

DIY Dan Dan Noodles

$9.50

Kit complete with everything you need to make one order of Dan Dan noodles at home for peak freshness. Just cook noodles and toss with all the ingredients.

Sandwiches

Clamshell Bun.

Clamshell Bun.

$5.25

Your choice of filling topped with assorted pickles, hoisin, crushed peanuts, and cilantro. Bean Curd Option is Vegan.

Scallion Bread Sandwich.

Scallion Bread Sandwich.

$8.00

Your choice of filling topped with assorted pickles, hoisin, crushed peanuts, and cilantro. Bean Curd Option is Vegan.

Combo. .

Combo. .

$12.50

Desserts

Forbidden Rice Pudding

Forbidden Rice Pudding

$6.50

Coconut milk, taro and sweet potato balls. Vegan.

Hakka Mochi

Hakka Mochi

$7.50

Traditional, warm Hakka mochi made in-house. Half peanut, half black sesame.

Fruit Shaved Ice

Fruit Shaved Ice

$8.50

Seasonal fruit, housemade egg pudding, condensed milk.

Traditional Shaved Ice

Traditional Shaved Ice

$8.50

Grass jelly, red bean, boba, sweet potato & taro balls drizzled with condensed milk and brown sugar.

Mexican Wedding Cookies

Mexican Wedding Cookies

$3.00Out of stock

Shortbread cookies with walnuts. All sales donated to the community. Our partner for March: Los Feliz Nursery School

Sides

Side Jidori Chicken

$4.25

Side Noodle

$2.00

Side Minced Pork

$3.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Pork Belly

$4.25

4oz portion of braised pork belly

Side Braised Tofu

$4.25

Side Braised Beef

$4.25

Side Braised Egg

$2.00

Side Broth

$2.50

Iced Teas

Shaken Tea

Shaken Tea

$3.50

Your choice of jasmine green or black tea. Unsweetened.

Passion Fruit Tea

Passion Fruit Tea

$4.00

Your choice of jasmine green or black tea. Cannot be made to be sweet-free.

Sea Salt Cream Tea

Sea Salt Cream Tea

$4.25

Your choice of green or black tea.

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$4.50

Made with pieces of sweetened taro. Cannot be made to be sweet-free.

Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$4.00

Your choice of green or black tea.

Honey Lemon Tea

Honey Lemon Tea

$4.25

Fresh lemon juice and honey syrup with your choice of green or black tea.

Joy Fresh Fruit Tea

Joy Fresh Fruit Tea

$4.75

Fresh cut fruit with a touch of Passionfruit Jam, shaken with Black Tea.

Hot Teas

Alishan Oolong

$4.00

Floral, light, and delicate, with notes reminiscent of fresh milk.

Dong Ding Oolong

$3.50

Classic medium body oolong. Aroma is balanced, fruity, smooth, and creamy.

Eastern Beauty Oolong

$4.50

Aromas of tropical fruit and honey.

Ruby Black

$4.00

Malty, bold, dried fruit, spice.

Chrysanthemum

$3.00

Herbal. Mild and floral.

Beer & Alternatives

Taiwan Beer

Taiwan Beer

$5.00
Passion Fruit Shandy

Passion Fruit Shandy

$7.50

As if passionfruit green tea with Taiwan Gold beer wasn't enough of a treat, there's even the option of adding boba.

21st Amendment El Sully Lager

21st Amendment El Sully Lager

$6.00

A refreshing take on a Mexican Style Lager

Smog City Sabretooth Squirrel

Smog City Sabretooth Squirrel

$5.00Out of stock

Medium bodied Amber Ale with hints of malt, caramel, and refreshing noble hops.

Beachwood Hayabusa Lager

Beachwood Hayabusa Lager

$5.00

Crisp and Clean Rice-Lager from Huntington Beach

Avery White Rascal Belgian Wit

Avery White Rascal Belgian Wit

$5.00

An authentic Belgian-style white ale, this Rascal is unfiltered and cleverly spiced with coriander and Curaçao orange peel producing a refreshingly zesty classic ale.

Stone Delicious IPA

Stone Delicious IPA

$5.00

A citrusy IPA with Lemondrop and El Dorado Hops. Spicy, Herbal, Citrusy, and very easy to drink!

Paperback Brewing Super Fun! Hazy Hop!

Paperback Brewing Super Fun! Hazy Hop!

$8.50

New England Style IPA with bright tropical flavors and subtle hops.

Highland Park Brewery (Rotating)

$9.00

On rotation from our local favorite HPB. We tend to rotate between lagers, hoppy pilsners, and IPAs, etc. Currently on rotation: Training Bines IPA

Soku Tangerine Soju Seltzer

Soku Tangerine Soju Seltzer

$10.00

America’s first soju sparkling cocktail. Made with soju, real fruit juice, and sparkling water. That’s it! All-natural. Gluten-free. 6% ABV.

Juneshine Mango Daydream

$8.00

Wine

Paul Buisse Sauvignon Blanc

Paul Buisse Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Fresh and bright, with all of the green fruity zest you want from a Sauv Blanc.

Domaine De Fontsainte Corbieres Rose

Domaine De Fontsainte Corbieres Rose

$32.00

Dry, balanced, and vibrant with notes of strawberry and raspberries.

Oro Di Diamante Pet Nat

$38.00

Iruai Shasta-Cascade Chilled Red

$44.00

Blackberry juiciness, light black pepper, violet

Rootdown Cellars 'Es Okay' Red

$44.00

En Cavale "Who Goes There" Orange

$46.00

Corkage Fee

$8.00

Jolie Laide Glou d'Etat

$46.00

Sake & Alternatives

Bushido Ginjo Genshu Cup Sake

Bushido Ginjo Genshu Cup Sake

$8.00

Smooth, crisp, and packs a punch with notes of tart raspberry and watermelon rind.

Eiko Fuji Ban Ryu Cup Sake

Eiko Fuji Ban Ryu Cup Sake

$8.00

Low aroma, light and fruity, with undertones of black currant. Crisp and clean.

Yuri Masamune "Beautiful Lily" Cup

Yuri Masamune "Beautiful Lily" Cup

$10.00Out of stock

Dry and refreshing, light, peachy, clean.

Kitaya Junmai Cup Sake

Kitaya Junmai Cup Sake

$10.00

Fresh and spring-like, with loads of honeysuckle, apricot, and white peach.

Makku Makgeolli

Makku Makgeolli

$10.00

Makgeolli is Korea’s oldest alcoholic drink. Pop a cold one open and experience a soft, creamy body with an addictive hint of sweetness.

Rihaku Dreamy Clouds Nigori (300ml)

Rihaku Dreamy Clouds Nigori (300ml)

$18.00

Lightly filtered Junmai Nigori sake. Dry with notes of Melon and Juicy Korean Pear, very refreshing.

Rihaku Dance of Discovery Junmai (300ml)

Rihaku Dance of Discovery Junmai (300ml)

$16.00

Textured and layered, smoky and sweet, with a cleansing acidity at the end.

Shirakawago Sasanigori Cloudy Sake

$18.00

Panda Junmai Sake

$11.00

Non-Alcoholic

Kimino Ume Soda

Kimino Ume Soda

$4.00
Hey Song Sarsaparilla

Hey Song Sarsaparilla

$2.50
Apple Sidra

Apple Sidra

$2.50
Mr. Brown Macadamia Nut Coffee

Mr. Brown Macadamia Nut Coffee

$2.50
Mountain Valley Sparkling Water (500ml)

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water (500ml)

$4.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50Out of stock
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50
Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$3.50
Aloha Guava Nectar

Aloha Guava Nectar

$2.50
Kimino Yuzu Soda

Kimino Yuzu Soda

$4.00

Joy Market

Joy T-shirt

$18.00

Joy Hat

$18.00Out of stock
House Made Chili Oil Jar

House Made Chili Oil Jar

$10.00Out of stock

16 Fl Oz

Metal Boba Straw (Rose Gold)

Metal Boba Straw (Rose Gold)

$1.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Open for both Dine-in and Takeout!

Joy on York image
Banner pic
Joy on York image

