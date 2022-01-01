Highland Park cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Highland Park

Amara Kitchen image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL

Amara Kitchen

519 N Avenue 64, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
MUFFINS$4.75
GF, VEGAN OPTION
Sweet Potato Quesadilla$12.50
Brown rice tortilla w/ chipotle sweet potato mash, cilantro & heirloom beans served w/ avocado, tomatoes, & salsa verde
gf | v | nf
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$13.50
soyrizo, black beans, avocado, roasted purple potatoes, salsa verde, & cilantro, wrapped on your choice of a Mejorado flour tortilla or a gluten free New Grains brown rice, flax, psyllium husk tortilla
gfo / nf
More about Amara Kitchen
Kitchen Mouse image

 

Kitchen Mouse

5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (1938 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Morning Glory Bowl$13.00
gluten-free | vegan option | *nuts* |
brown rice, kale, chili lemon dressing, cashew mint chutney, sesame seeds, shishitos *nuts
House Pancakes
gluten-free | vegan | oat corn & buckwheat, toasted maple coconut, berries
Breakfast Tacos$12.00
gluten-free | vegan option | Kernel of Truth tortillas, potato hash, chipotle cream, and slaw with scrambled eggs or tofu
More about Kitchen Mouse
Joy on York image

 

Joy on York

5100 York Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Wontons$8.00
Six wontons chock-full of shrimp, dressed and garnished with scallions and cilantro. Pescatarian.
Hot & Sour Soup
Organic Tofu, Beech Mushrooms, Egg (Cannot Be Removed).
Clamshell Bun.$4.75
Your choice of filling topped with assorted pickles, hoisin, crushed peanuts, and cilantro. Bean Curd Option is Vegan.
More about Joy on York

