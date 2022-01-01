Highland Park cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Highland Park
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL
Amara Kitchen
519 N Avenue 64, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|MUFFINS
|$4.75
GF, VEGAN OPTION
|Sweet Potato Quesadilla
|$12.50
Brown rice tortilla w/ chipotle sweet potato mash, cilantro & heirloom beans served w/ avocado, tomatoes, & salsa verde
gf | v | nf
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$13.50
soyrizo, black beans, avocado, roasted purple potatoes, salsa verde, & cilantro, wrapped on your choice of a Mejorado flour tortilla or a gluten free New Grains brown rice, flax, psyllium husk tortilla
gfo / nf
Kitchen Mouse
5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Morning Glory Bowl
|$13.00
gluten-free | vegan option | *nuts* |
brown rice, kale, chili lemon dressing, cashew mint chutney, sesame seeds, shishitos *nuts
|House Pancakes
gluten-free | vegan | oat corn & buckwheat, toasted maple coconut, berries
|Breakfast Tacos
|$12.00
gluten-free | vegan option | Kernel of Truth tortillas, potato hash, chipotle cream, and slaw with scrambled eggs or tofu
Joy on York
5100 York Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Shrimp Wontons
|$8.00
Six wontons chock-full of shrimp, dressed and garnished with scallions and cilantro. Pescatarian.
|Hot & Sour Soup
Organic Tofu, Beech Mushrooms, Egg (Cannot Be Removed).
|Clamshell Bun.
|$4.75
Your choice of filling topped with assorted pickles, hoisin, crushed peanuts, and cilantro. Bean Curd Option is Vegan.