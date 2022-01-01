Go
La Margarita - Fountain Square

Indy's Mexican Spot Since 1984

1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Beer Queso$6.00
Our Crispy, Salty Corn Torilla Chips with House Beer Queso. Like a Great Version of the White Cheese You Get Everwhere Else.
Nachos Borrachos$13.00
Our Crispy, Salty Corn Torilla Chips, Choice Protein, House Beer Queso, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Salsa Serrano, Salsa Avocado, Smoked Paprika & Guacamole
Burrito Azteca$15.00
Large Flour Tortilla Wrapped Burrito with Half Habanero Chicken and Half Carnitas en Chile Verde. Topped with Crema, Cheese & Guac. Sides of Rice & Beans.
Taco Meal (3)$15.00
Your Choice Protein. Topped with Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro & Salsa. Sides of Rice & Guac
Taco Meal (2)$12.00
Your Choice Protein. Topped with Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro & Salsa. Sides of Rice & Guac
Chips & Salsa$5.00
Our Cripsy, Salty Corn Torilla Chips with Salsa Roja (Hot) & Verde (Mild)
Birria Tacos$12.00
Beef Brisket & Chuck Slow-Cooked in Chile Consommé. Tortillas Dipped in Consommé and Fried in Queso Oaxaca. Topped with Cilantro & Onion. Sides of Rice, Consommé and Limes
Guacamole$7.00
Our Crispy, Salty Corn Torilla Chips with House Guac. Avocado, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Lime.
Enchiladas$12.00
Two Enchiladas with Choice Filling. Red Guajillo Salsa, Tomatio Verde or Mole Poblano (contains nuts). Sides of Rice & Beans
Chorizo Burrito$15.00
Large Flour Tortilla Wrapped Big Boi Burrito. Choice of Mexican or Vegan Chorizo (Three Carrots' Seitan), Muenster (Optional), Serrano Salsa, Guac, Poblano Corn Salsa, Rice & Beans. Side Green Salad.
Location

1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1

Indianapolis IN

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
